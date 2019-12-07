Top 10 cricket controversies of the decade

Does Pakistan's spot fixing scandal feature? (Credits: The Express Tribune)

The sport of cricket has evolved considerably over the past few decades. While the game started off in a few countries initially, it gained increased adulation and traction as the years passed, meaning that it became more commercialised and attracted a lot more coverage.

Subsequently, cricketers began being viewed with a different perspective, especially considering they were treated as premier sportsmen capable of making a difference to the world and of course, the sport.

In the process, each move (good and bad) started being scrutinised exponentially as fans looked for inspiration and, moments to vent their frustration.

Inevitably, the above led to several controversies, both on the field and off it, as cricketers, being humans, were also prone to the odd error in judgement.

Thus, as the decade crawls to a close, it is time to take a trip down memory lane and relive the greatest controversies to have taken place over the past ten years.

Without further ado, here is a look at them.

#10 Ambati Rayudu’s 3D tweet

Everything fell apart for Rayudu in 2019

Not many in Indian cricket have endured as topsy-turvy a career as Ambati Rayudu. After being touted as a future star, he lost his way before finding himself adequately placed for a shot at redemption at the 2019 CWC. Unfortunately, though, that opportunity was seized away from him, with the top-brass remarking his inability to triple up as a 3-dimensional cricketer.

Subsequently, Rayudu embarked on a rather funny but damning tirade, wherein he claimed that he was ready for the quadrennial event, well stocked with his 3D glasses.

Inevitably, that proved to be the final straw in the camel’s back and his international career was finished by all intents, purposes and obviously, from all dimensions.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

#9 Mohammad Shahzad is strangely sent home from the 2019 ICC CWC

Mohammad Shahzad

With an enormous World Cup assignment on hand, Afghanistan somehow decided the time was ripe to indulge in a bit of strange selection politics. A couple of games into the tournament, Mohammad Shahzad was oddly sent back home, citing a knee injury that had supposedly been aggravated over the past few days.

Rather amusingly though, the wicket-keeper came out stating he was perfectly healthy and capable of playing. Plenty of back and forth public ordeals later, Shahzad was suspended by the Afghanistan Cricket Board for an indefinite period. Perhaps, not the beginning the Afghans and Shahzad were looking for, especially at a competition that was to signal their coming of age.

