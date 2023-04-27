Top 3 Ajinkya Rahane IPL knocks at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

It is a good time to be Ajinkya Rahane. The right-hander was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for just Rs.50 lakh and has been a revelation this season in the IPL. In five matches this term, Ajinkya Rahane has smoked 209 runs at an astounding strike rate of 199 and with an average of 52.25.

With Shreyas Iyer injured, Rahane has also made a comeback in the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship final. Chennai Super Kings are number one in the points table and will now head across to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur where they will take on the Rajasthan Royals.

Rahane was an integral part of Rajasthan for a while and played a number of memorable innings at the venue.

Here we take a look at three of Ajinkya Rahane’s best knocks at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the IPL:

#3 63(45) vs Delhi Daredevils, 2013

Ajinkya Rahane found his hitting range

Ajinkya Rahane found his range under Rahul Dravid at the Rajasthan Royals. He was a prolific run scorer for the side and showed his class against the Delhi Daredevils back in 2013. Batting first, Delhi Daredevils posted 154 in their 20 overs.

On a relatively flat deck and a fast outfield, this total was never going to be enough. Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane got off to a flying start and even after Dravid was dismissed for 53, Rahane continued on his merry way and smashed his way to 63 off 45. He found an able ally in Shane Watson as Rajasthan cruised home to a win.

#2 98(66) vs Kings XI Punjab, 2012

Rahane smashed Punjab back in 2012

In this match back in 2012, Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field. This was the only win for the side as Ajinkya Rahane sauntered out and put the Punjab bowlers to the sword. He was in roaring form – Rahane added 77 runs for the first wicket with Rahul Dravid and never stopped his attack right through the innings.

He ended on 98 off 66 balls and powered Rajasthan to 191. In their chase, Punjab never found any momentum and barring Adam Glichrist and Mandeep Singh, none of the other batters could get going.

Rajasthan won the match with ease and Rahane was adjudged man of the match.

#1 105(63) vs Delhi Capitals, 2019

Rahane slammed his second ton against Delhi Capitals

Delhi were once again on the receiving end as Ajinkya Rahane smacked a century back in 2019. These were the days when he was not at his prolific best, but he managed to hit his range in this particular match.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field and Rahane found his range while opening the batting. With three sixes and 11 fours, Rahane smashed his way to a super century. He found support in Steve Smith as Rajasthan ended with 191.

However, this did not prove to be enough, as Rishabh Pant took charge of the chase and led the way with a blazing 78 off 36 balls as the Capitals chased down this total with four balls to spare.

