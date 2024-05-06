Top 3 best catches by a KKR player in IPL history ft. Ramandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh set the stage ablaze with an excellent catch during their IPL 2024 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Fielding becomes an important aspect of the game, with teams fighting for every single run in the shortest format. Players nowadays put an extra amount of work to improve their fielding and it has been there for everyone to see in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

From relay catches to putting in full-length dives to grab the ball, players have upskilled themselves with every passing IPL season, as evidenced by Ramadeep's effort.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best catches by a KKR player in IPL history.

#1 Chris Lynn - IPL 2014

In the 11th match of IPL 2014 between the Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, now known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in Sharjah, Chris Lynn shocked everyone with an excellent effort at the boundary.

In the last over of the match with RCB chasing 151 to win, AB de Villiers whacked a short pitch delivery towards the mid-wicket boundary. Lynn lined himself up for the catch only to lose his footing. However, he managed to gather his composure and arched his body back to complete the catch inches away from the boundary.

The freakish effort had even Lynn stunned for a while before he joined his teammates to celebrate the all-important wicket. The catch also turned the game in KKR's favor as the Royal Challengers fell short by two runs.

#2 Ramandeep Singh - IPL 2024

Ramandeep Singh's penchant for fielding has grabbed everyone's eyeballs in this year's cash-rich league. And he arguably produced the best catch of this season on Sunday night at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The effort even had the loyal LSG supporters stand up and applaud.

Ramandeep ran back for almost 20 meters from the point region and dived full-length to complete a catch that had everyone in awe. Mitchell Starc found Lucknow opener Arshin Kulkarni's edge as the latter tried to flick the ball. The ball was dipping in the no-man region but the KKR all-rounder came from nowhere to take the catch that will go down in the history books.

It was the beginning of a collapse as the Super Giants were bundled out for 137 runs in pursuit of 236, thus, losing the match by 98 runs.

#3 Dinesh Karthik - IPL 2019

Chasing a below-par total against KKR in 2019, the Mumbai Indians were off to a swashbuckling start, thanks to Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma. The South African wicketkeeper-batter was the most aggressor of the two, accumulating 30 off 23 balls, laced with a boundary and three sixes.

De Kock looked in terrific form and it only needed a special effort to dismiss him. The-then Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik produced a stellar effort to end de Kock's stay in the middle. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short-pitch delivery and was undone by the pace.

The ball went high towards the fine leg boundary and Karthik ran for almost 30 yards before putting a full-stretched dive to complete the catch.

However, Karthik's special effort went in vain as Mumbai chased down 134 runs in just 16.1 overs to beat KKR by nine wickets.

