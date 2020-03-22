×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top 3 partnerships in IPL history

  • The IPL has witnessed many scintillating batting performances from some of the world's best batsmen over the years.
  • Since its start, many huge partnerships have been racked up in the league. Let's rank the best three of those.
Vikas Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 22 Mar 2020, 19:09 IST

Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers

Over the last 12 years, the league has seen many mesmerizing performances with the bat and ball. One of the best things about the IPL is massive partnerships that arise out of nowhere and take the game away from the opposition.

#3 Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh 206 vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dharamshala.

Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh collected 206 runs for their 2nd wicket against Bangalore
Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh collected 206 runs for their 2nd wicket against Bangalore

On May 17, 2011, Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh combined to devastating effect as they beat RCB into submission at the beautiful Dharamshala stadium.

The Australian pair racked up a 2nd wicket partnership of 206 runs - Gilchrist scored 106(55) while Marsh collected 79(55) playing for Punjab, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both batsmen took some time before unleashing an array of big shots around the field.

Kings XIs started slowly, but soon Gilchrist and Marsh began scoring boundaries at a brisk pace, and together the pair helped Punjab amass a massive total of 233 runs. The team's playoffs hopes were boosted as they climbed up to the fifth spot in the table with a massive win against Kohli-led RCB at the Dharamshala stadium.


#2 Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - 215(102) vs. Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, Mumbai

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers racked up a 215 runs partnership against the Mumbai Indians in 2015
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers racked up a 215 runs partnership against the Mumbai Indians in 2015

Kohli and De Villiers destroyed Mumbai's bowling attack at the Wankhede stadium. Batting first, it didn't look like a cakewalk for the Royal Challengers as they lost Chris Gayle early.

AB de Villiers came into partner skipper Kohli, and then both batsmen toyed with Mumbai's bowlers till the last delivery.

From the first ball onwards, the pair turned the match into an absolute nightmare for the Mumbai bowlers as they scored boundaries at every end of the pitch throughout the rest of their innings. De Villiers 133*(59) and Kohli 82(50) secured an essential win for RCB at the Wankhede stadium.

Advertisement

#1 Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers- 229 (97) VS Gujarat Lions at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The 229-run partnership between Kohli and De Villiers remains to be the highest in T20 history
The 229-run partnership between Kohli and De Villiers remains to be the highest in T20 history

In IPL 2016, RCB hosted Gujrat Lions at the Chinnaswamy stadium. While batting first, they lost their first wicket in the form of Chris Gayle on the fifth ball of fourth over. To partner Virat Kohli, out walked AB de Villiers, and they completely dismantled Gujarat's bowling attack for the rest of the match

The pair helped RCB survive an initial scare, courtesy to some brilliant shots from both batsmen throughout the innings. During this partnership, both Kohli and De Villiers hit numerous big hits and gave no chance to Gujarat's bowlers whatsoever.

Bangalore easily won the match as Gujarat's batting sank under pressure of a massive total(248). Interestingly, it was the first time when two batsmen had scored centuries in an IPL game.

Published 22 Mar 2020, 19:09 IST
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Real Madrid CF Football AB de Villiers Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us