Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) topped the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They finished with 20 points, winning 10 of their 14 matches and dominating most of the opponents. GT registered some thumping wins, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in Jaipur, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 in Ahmedabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 for IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23. However, they will get another chance to push for a place in the final in Qualifier 2. Irrespective of what happens in the match, GT should be proud of their performance in the Indian T20 league.

As the defending champions prepare for their next challenge, we look at their top 3 Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of IPL 2023.

#3 Mohit Sharma (2/17 vs LSG)

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma came up with an excellent performance under pressure in match number 30 of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. In a low-scoring encounter, he registered figures of 2/17 from three overs as GT defended a total of 135. With his effort, Mohit offered protection to the team from what seemed like a certain defeat.

In the chase, LSG needed 12 runs off the last over, but Mohit dismissed KL Rahul (68) and Marcus Stoinis (0) to win the game for GT out of nowhere. The pacer saved Gujarat from a precarious situation with a superb bowling effort at the death. Like Mohit, HDFC Life’s savings plans can prepare you to tackle unpredictable situations in life.

#2 Noor Ahmad (3/37 vs MI)

Young Gujarat Titans left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad starred with figures of 3/37 in his team’s 55-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In match number 35, Gujarat were defending a total of 207/6, and Noor’s bowling effort restricted a strong MI batting line-up to 152/9.

The 18-year-old spinner got the big wickets of Cameron Green (33), Suryakumar Yadav (23) and Tim David (0) to derail Mumbai’s chase. Gujarat are known for backing young players and their smart investment in Noor is offering them glowing returns. GT placed their faith in Noor. You too must trust HDFC Life’s investment plans for advice.

#1 Shubman Gill (104* vs RCB)

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored a stupendous 104* off 52 balls in the team’s last league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB put up a competitive total of 197/5 on the board as Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 101* off 61 balls. However, Gill’s knock outshone Kohli’s as the batter secured a famous win for GT.

The 23-year-old right-handed batter hit five fours and as many as eight sixes, featuring in a defining 123-run stand for the second wicket with Vijay Shankar (53 off 35). Gill brought up the winning runs and his hundred in emphatic fashion, slamming Wayne Parnell for a six. With his exceptionally consistent run in IPL 2023, Gill’s presence at the crease has spelt insurance for GT, keeping dangerous bowlers at bay. Similarly, HDFC Life’s term insurance plans will help you stay safe from financial bowlers.

