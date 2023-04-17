Delhi Capitals (DC) were up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first of two IPL 2023 games on Saturday (April 15). The game was played at RCB's home, the M. Chhinaswamy Stadium.

The Capitals, led by the experienced David Warner, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Led by a half-century by former skipper Virat Kohli, along with substantial contributions from Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB scored 174 runs.

DC had a horrible start to the chase as they lost three wickets for just three runs. They never looked like they were going to chase down the target and eventually ended 23 runs short. RCB debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled extremely well, claiming figures of 3-20. In the end, it wasn't a thrilling contest as DC looked quite off-colour.

However, unlike this match, the two sides have entertained fans courtesy of some thrillers over the years. Here’s a look at three of the most iconic games between them:

#1 Bengaluru, 2013

In a game between the two sides back in 2013, DC scored 152 runs in the first innings. Many of their batters got good starts but failed to convert them into big knocks.

In response, RCB were well on track to win the game comfortably until they choked. They were 129-3 in 16 overs and needed only 24 runs from as many deliveries. However, a collapse ensured that the game went down to a super over.

RCB eventually prevailed in the super over as DC could only make 11 runs in response to RCB's 15.

#2 Ahmedabad, 2021

In a game contested between the two sides in 2021, RCB posted 171 runs on the board in the first innings thanks to the heroics of AB de Villers, who smashed a 42-ball 75 and remained unbeaten on the night.

In response, DC got off to a poor start, losing three wickets for just 48 runs. However, skipper Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis played well to put their team back in the contest. Requiring 14 runs off the last over, DC could only manage 12 and conceded the game by a solitary run.

#3 Delhi, 2018

DC and RCB entertained fans at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in 2018. Batting first, the home side posted 181 runs on the board, thanks to some phenomenal striking by Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Sharma. Pant scored 61 off 34 balls, while Sharma smashed 46 off 19.

Although RCB lost two wickets for just 18 runs during the chase, their two stalwarts Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers took control of the game. They shared a stand of 118 runs to put RCB in the driver's seat and their knocks helped RCB complete the chase with one over to spare.

