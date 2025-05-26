Top 3 instances of CSK registering fewest wins in a season ft. IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished with the wooden spoon to conclude their IPL 2025 campaign, marking the season as one of their worst outings in the tournament. The team played their last match on Sunday, May 25, and ended on a positive note with a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Ad

CSK struggled to find the right playing combination, making several changes to their XI throughout the campaign. They began the season with a win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) but then lost their way. They struggled to earn the next two points and experienced five consecutive losses.

Many criticized their auction strategies, and the players’ on-field performance clearly indicated poor selection decisions by the management. The team also saw several players ruled out due to injury. Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a fracture, leading to MS Dhoni’s appointment as captain.

Ad

Trending

However, the players who were brought in as replacements at various times delivered impressive performances, enhancing their chances of being retained next year. As CSK wraps up another campaign, we take a look at instances of the five-time champions recording the fewest wins in a season:

3 times CSK registered fewest wins in an IPL season

#3 6 wins in IPL 2020

IPL 2020 marked the first instance of CSK missing the playoffs across all IPL editions. After winning the title in 2018 and finishing as runners-up in 2019, fans were hopeful that the then three-time champions would dominate another season.

Ad

However, CSK faced a string of losses after winning their campaign opener against that season’s eventual champions, MI. They lost their next three games before finally adding a win in their fifth match.

CSK won four and lost five matches in their next nine outings. They concluded the season with just six wins and eight losses, the highest they had recorded in any season in 11 IPL appearances. Overall, they finished eighth on the points table with 12 points from 14 matches.

Ad

#2 4 wins in IPL 2022

Following a disappointing IPL 2020 campaign, CSK made a strong comeback and lifted their fourth IPL title in 2021. However, the 2022 mega auction reshaped the team’s core, and CSK’s struggles were evident once again.

With two new teams added, two of the tournament’s most successful franchises—CSK and MI—found it challenging to make an impact and couldn’t meet expectations. As the defending champions that year, CSK finished ninth on the points table.

Ad

Their campaign began with four losses, followed by four wins and as many losses in alternating games. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered defeats in their last two outings, resulting in a total of 10 losses against just four wins.

#1 4 wins in IPL 2025

The latest IPL season marked the fourth time CSK did not reach the playoffs. After a poor 2022 campaign, CSK demonstrated why they’re called ‘Comeback Super Kings’ by lifting their silverware for the fifth time in 2023, dramatically winning the summit clash.

Ad

IPL 2024 saw the team appoint a new full-time captain. MS Dhoni passed the leadership to Ruturaj Gaikwad, under whom the team secured seven wins and seven losses to finish fifth. With another challenging mega auction approaching, expectations for the team this season were modest.

Though they started with a win, CSK faced five consecutive losses before claiming their second victory. They lost four more games after that, ending the season with 10 losses and four wins from 14 matches, mirroring their 2022 season. However, CSK finished last on the points table this time, marking the first instance of the team ending up with a wooden spoon in IPL history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More