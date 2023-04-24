Top 3 IPL innings by Sachin Tendulkar

Today, the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated his 50th birthday as wishes poured in from the cricketing community.

Arguably the most celebrated player in the modern era of the game, Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of runs and centuries scored in international cricket.

Beyond his records, he served as an inspiration to several current and former cricketers, including Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, etc. The fact that he played for 24 years is also a tribute to his fantastic longevity and fitness. He finally fulfilled hislifelongg dream of winning the World Cup in 2011.

Tendulkar is also one of the legends of the IPL, as he played for six seasons for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He won the Orange Cap in the 2010 season as he guided his team to the final under his captaincy. He finally won the title in his final season in 2013.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top three innings of Sachin Tendulkar in IPL cricket.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar (100* runs off 66 balls), Mumbai Indians vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, IPL 2011

Playing against the now-disbanded Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Tendulkar (100 runs off 66 balls) posted an unbeaten hundred to propel MI to a total of 182/2 in their 20 overs. The 'Master Blaster' struck 12 fours and three sixes in his special innings.

However, Kochi Tuskers Kerala easily chased down the target with eight wickets in hand, courtesy of half-centuries from Mahela Jayawardene and Brendon McCullum.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar (89* runs off 59 balls), Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2010

Batting first, MI posted 174/5 at the end of 20 overs in Jaipur, following another masterclass from the 'Little Master'.

The maestro struck 89* runs off just 59 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, playing at a strike-rate of 150.84. In reply, RR could only manage 137/8 in their 20 overs, handing MI a 37-run win.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar (72 runs off 52 balls), Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2010

Chasing an above-par total of 181, Sachin Tendulkar (72 runs off 52 balls) led MI's charge against arch-rivals CSK with a fine half-century.

The MI captain struck eight fours and a six as he perfectly anchored his team's chase and was well-supported by a young Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a quick-fire half-century. MI chased down the target with an over and five wickets to spare.

