Top 3 moments involving MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar which grabbed headlines

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar have been IPL teammates for seven years now. Chahar made his Indian Premier League debut under Dhoni's captaincy for the Rising Pune Supergiant team on May 17, 2016 against the Delhi Capitals. Since then, he has always been a part of Dhoni's team in the league.

Deepak Chahar did not have an impressive outing with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, but MS Dhoni noticed the talent in him and picked him for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018. Chahar starred in CSK's title win that season, scoring 50 runs at a strike rate of 172.41 and picking up 10 wickets.

Chahar has been one of the main bowlers for the Chennai Super Kings since then. He has accounted for 71 wickets in 68 matches while donning the yellow jersey in the IPL. The pace-bowling all-rounder has also lifted the IPL trophy thrice with the Chennai Super Kings.

Having spent so much time together at RPS and CSK, MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar have formed a great bonding. In a recent interaction with media at the trailer launch of Lets Get Married, Dhoni described Chahar as follows:

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he – if he is around, you would think, why he is here – good part is that he is maturing but he takes time and that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won’t see him matured (smiles)."

Speaking of Dhoni's bond with Chahar, here's a look at the top three moments involving the duo.

#1 When MS Dhoni scolded Deepak Chahar and hugged him after the match

During an appearance on Breakfast With Champions, Deepak Chahar opened up on an incident from an IPL 2019 match against Punjab Kings, where Dwayne Bravo got injured, forcing Dhoni to give the ball to Chahar in the death overs.

Chahar failed to execute his plans well at first and ended up bowling two beamers. Describing what Dhoni did next, Chahar said:

"He (Dhoni) came to me and said ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’.

Chahar felt that his death bowling career was over, but he gave away only five runs off the next five balls. After the match, Dhoni hugged him.

#2 MS Dhoni tells Deepak Chahar to go away

After the IPL 2023 Final, Deepak Chahar came to Dhoni for his autograph. However, the Chennai Super Kings captain told him to go away because he could not take a catch in the match against Gujarat Titans.

The video grabbed a lot of attention on social media platforms. Notably, Chahar had dropped the catch of an in-form Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 Final.

#3 MS Dhoni scares Deepak Chahar in Chennai

Ahead of a league stage match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Deepak Chahar was having a chat with bowling coach Dwayne Bravo. MS Dhoni came back from the toss and scared him.

Dhoni acted as if he would hit Chahar at the back portion of his head. The CSK all-rounder moved away from Dhoni quickly and dodged the mock hit.

