Top 3 Ravichandran Ashwin moments in the IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the earliest youngsters who shone brightly in the IPL spotlight and went on to establish himself as a superstar in Indian cricket.

Of course, the tall off-spinner was always a consistent performer in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu but his career took a massive upswing on the back of his heroics for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2010. An India cap soon followed and he was also a member of the 2011 World Cup winning contingent at home.

Today, Ashwin boasts as many as 712 international wickets across formats with 489 of them coming in Tests alone. He remains India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format behind Anil Kumble and with 34 five-wicket hauls and five centuries, has been one of India's all-time greats in the format.

Ashwin's white-ball numbers make for impressive reading too with 72 wickets in T20Is at a sub-seven economy rate, apart from 151 ODI wickets in 113 matches.

He continues to remain a pivotal all-round cog for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, apart from gigs with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant post his days with CSK.

His ability to think out of the box and outsmart his opponents in a unique sense has wowed cricketing fans and pundits alike over time.

As Ashwin celebrates his 37th birthday on Sunday, September 17, it's a good time to look at the three best moments in his illustrious IPL career spanning 197 games.

#3 All-round exploits against CSK in IPL 2022

Ashwin proved to be one of the most valuable players for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022. For a side that seemingly lacked a frontline all-rounder in its starting XI, the ace off-spinner stepped up with the bat and upped his game on that front to a new level.

It hit a peak in the side's crucial league fixture against CSK at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, with a win securing the Royals' berth in Qualifier 1. Moeen Ali tore into the bowler in the powerplay as the Super Kings ransacked 75 in the first six overs. Thereafter though, they were tied on a leash and could only double their score by the end of the 20th over.

Ashwin, who finished with economical figures of 1/28 from his four overs, returned to do the needful with the bat. Despite a solid half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR stumbled to 112/5 two deliveries into the 17th over as Shimron Hetmyer failed to leave a mark as well.

Ashwin, who was promoted ahead of Hetmyer to No. 5, absorbed the pressure and took the responsibility upon himself to steer his team home. After taking on rookie leg-spinner Prashant Solanki, he showcased outstanding placement off Matheesha Pathirana to rub pressure back on the Super Kings.

With just seven runs required off the final over, he got the job done to remain unbeaten on 40 off 23 deliveries. Against his former team, he brought the best version of himself to the fore and rose to the occasion.

#2 Running Jos Buttler out in IPL 2019

We're not going to use the M-word while referring to this but there's no denying that this remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the IPL and in Ashwin's career in particular.

Jos Buttler was in cruise control against the Kings XI Punjab in the Royals' tournament opener. Punjab skipper Ashwin was quick to spot Buttler backing up too far at the non-striker's end though and didn't bat an eyelid when he dislodged the bails to run him out in the 13th over.

It created a furore around the cricketing landscape with the jury out over whether the dismissal was on or not. The age-old 'spirit of cricket' discourse surfaced but what stood out was Ashwin's conviction in backing himself to execute something that remains completely legal in the rulebook.

In many ways, it sapped the Royals of momentum as they lost their way in the chase and took three more games to register their first win of the season.

Ashwin's stance on the dismissal hasn't changed to this date and the IPL auction's amusing ways of forging unique partnerships saw him snapped up by RR ahead of the 2022 season as he teamed up with Buttler this time.

#1 Dismissing Chris Gayle in the final of IPL 2011

From not having a taker at the player auction to blowing every team in his sight out of the water, Chris Gayle truly lit up IPL 2011 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He powered them to the top of the table and the final as well, on the back of a superb 89 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2.

Standing in his way in the summit clash in Chennai though, were the defending champions CSK. MS Dhoni's tactical fundamentals came to the fore again as he played the Ashwin card to counter Gayle and potentially kill the contest for good in the powerplay.

The off-spinner did not disappoint. Having already dismissed the Jamaican in Qualifier 1, he was summoned to bowl the first over of the Super Kings' defense. Two sharp turners were followed by the arm ball which Gayle attempted to cut, only to nick behind to Dhoni for a three-ball duck.

The CSK faithful erupted at Chepauk and the reactions from the players told a story. It was a masterful setup by a young yet supremely talented off-spinner who indicated what was to come in the years ahead.

RCB's already stiff target of 206 looked even steeper with Gayle's departure and there was no looking back for CSK, who defended their crown successfully.

