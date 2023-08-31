Captaincy is not something that is considered to be an easy task for a player, especially in T20s, where one or two overs can decide the fate of a match. Some crumble under the pressure, while others rise to the occassion, leaving an indelible mark of their leadership skills.

Mitchell Marsh, who was making his debut as Australian captain in the T20I series opener against South Africa at Kingsmead on August 30, showed how mentally tough he is and is ready to take on the challenge of captaincy. Marsh scored a magnificent 49-ball 92, propelling the team's total to a mammoth 226.

Although it's too early to judge how Mitchell Marsh will fare as skipper, the start is giving good omens for him and Australia.

On that note, let's look at some of the players who have had a great impact with the bat on their captaincy debuts.

Top 3 scores on captaincy debut in men's T20s

#3. Babar Azam, 59* against Australia, Sydney, 2019

Babar Azam played a breezy 38-ball 59 in his first match as Pakistan’s T20I captain against Australia. However, rain had the final say in that match in Sydney, which ended with no result.

Azam single-handedly carried Pakistan to a fighting total in the match, which got reduced to 15 overs a side. Asked to bat on a wet outfield, and with Mitchell Starc bowling a fiery spell, Pakistan managed to score 107/5.

Chasing a revised target of 119, Australia were cruising at 41/0 in 3.1 overs, with captain Aaron Finch leading the charge, before inclement weather put an end to proceedings.

#2. Greame Smith 61 against New Zealand, Johannesburg, 2005

In the first T20I match for both countries, and only the third-ever in history, New Zealand beat South Africa comfortably in Johannesburg, but not before skipper Graeme Smith showed his class with the bat.

Smith, along with his opening partner Jacques Kallis, started plundering the Kiwi bowlers, completing his half-century in just 37 deliveries. However, none of the upcoming batsmen capitalized on the start, with South Africa ending up with a below-par total of 133 runs and eventually losing the match.

#1. Shreyas Iyer, 93* against KKR, IPL 2018

The Delhi Capitals decided to give the captaincy to a young Shreyas Iyer in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir made himself unavailable for selection for the rest of the season.

Iyer seemed unfazed by the leadership pressure and hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack at the then-Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium, scoring 93 not out off 40 balls.

KKR were bowled out for just 164, with the Capitals registering an emphatic, 55-run win. Iyer was adjudged player of the match for his explosive knock, which included three fours and 10 sixes.