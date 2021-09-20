Top 3 wins for Royal Challengers Bangalore under Virat Kohli

Days after announcing that he will step down as India's T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli has announced that he will relinquish the post of RCB captain as well after this season's IPL.

"Hello everyone, the whole RCB family, the amazing fans of Bangalore and to all those who have supported us. I have an announcement to make," Virat Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter handle.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021 “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/QSIdCT8QQM

"I spoke to the management this evening, it was something that was in my mind for a while," Virat Kohli further added.

In the same video, he also pledged his commitment to RCB and said that he would always play for the franchise. Virat Kohli has been with RCB since the start of the league and has been the leading them since 2011. However, he has not been able to lead them to a title - RCB's best season was in 2016 when Virat Kohli led the way with 973 runs, but they stumbled in the final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here we take a look at the top 3 wins for RCB under Virat Kohli:

1.) RCB vs Mumbai Indians - 2020

Led by Virat Kohli, RCB managed to sneak home against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians in the 2020 IPL and it was perhaps one of the best wins for the side under Virat Kohli. RCB batted first and posted 201-3 in 20 overs with Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers all contributing with a half-century each.

In response, Mumbai Indians showcased their depth as Ishan Kishan smashed 99 runs and Kieron Pollard hit 60 runs to draw level with RCB. However, Kohli kept his calm and managed to keep the match at stalemate.

In the super over in Mumbai Indians could score only 7 runs and RCB knocked off the runs courtesy a Virat Kohli four to win the match.

2.) RCB vs KXIP- IPL 2016

RCB were on a roll under Virat Kohli in 2016

It was yet another nerve-wracking encounter and once again Virat Kohli just about managed to keep his side on top. RCB batted first and scored 175 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. AB de Villiers (64) and KL Rahul (42) were the stars of the show for Bangalore.

In response, Kings XI started off superbly and their chase was led by Murali Vijay, who smashed 89 runs. Marcus Stoinis was on strike in the final over as his side needed 17 runs. He smacked a six and a four to Chris Jordon and his side were left needing a boundary to win the match. However, he could only muster a couple and RCB snuck home by 1 run.

3.) RCB vs PWI – IPL 2013

Gayle really prospered under Virat Kohli

Also Read

This match was memorable primarily for the records that were shattered at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB batted first and led by Chris Gayle, they ended with 263/5 at the end of their allotted overs. This remains the highest score in the history of the IPL so far.

Chris Gayle pummeled the Pune bowlers and ended with 175 runs, an innings that saw him smash 17 sixes and 13 fours. Pune Warriors had no hope and their only bright spark was Steve Smith, who ended with 41. RCB won the match by 130 runs and it remains one of the favorites for RCB fans.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava