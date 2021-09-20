IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Captaincy Record and Win Percentage as RCB Captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell last night as he announced that he would not be continuing as skipper of the franchise after IPL 2021. In a video released by RCB on social media, Kohli informed fans that he was stepping down to manage his workload.

While Virat Kohli has made it clear he will continue to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the coming seasons, it will be a difficult task for the team management to look for a new captain.

So far, Virat Kohli has captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 132 matches, where the team has recorded 62 victories and 66 defeats. If Kohli remains fit, RCB will play at least seven more matches under his captaincy this season.

Virat Kohli's captaincy record as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper: Matches Played - 132, Matches Won - 62, Matches Lost - 66, Matches With No Result - 4.

Virat Kohli as IPL captain stats

Virat Kohli has enjoyed his team as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli's batting average increased considerably after he became captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He batted in 60 IPL innings where he was not the skipper. In those innings, his batting average was 26.96.

As RCB captain, Virat has played 191 IPL innings, with his batting average being 43.28. Notably, he scored 973 runs in the 2016 edition of the IPL and led RCB from the front.

When did Virat Kohli become RCB captain?

Virat Kohli captained Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in 2011 in a game against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. RCB recorded a comfortable win by nine wickets in that match.

Kohli became full-time captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in May 2012 after Daniel Vettori stepped down.

What's next after Virat Kohli resigns as RCB captain?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to play against the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in IPL 2021. It will be interesting to see who becomes the next captain of the RCB team.

There will be a mega-auction before IPL 2022. Hence, the RCB team management will have an opportunity to hunt for a new skipper.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee