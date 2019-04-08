IPL 2019: Top 5 batting performances in the first two weeks of the season

Mrinal Banka FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 71 // 08 Apr 2019, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There have been amazing batting performances in the first two weeks of IPL 2019 already. Some of those have been in losing causes while some have changed the course of the game within a matter of two to three overs.

All the batsmen in this list have either played a blinder of an innings to help their side reach a suitable target or have helped rescue their team from a losing position.

Here is a list of the top five batting performances in the first two weeks of this season:

5. Rishabh Pant, 78 off 27 balls, MI vs DC, 3rd match

Rishabh Pant, the new sensation of Indian Cricket (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The latest sensation of Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant started his IPL 2019 with a bang in the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He scored 78 runs off just 27 balls and helped Delhi Capitals reach 213 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pant came in to bat at the fall of Colin Ingram's wicket when the score read 112-3 in the 13th over. He hit 7 sixes in what was a brutal innings by the young prodigy.

While chasing, Mumbai Indians struggled except for Yuvraj Singh, who scored 53 runs off 32 balls. The hosts lost the match by 37 runs in the end.

4. Sanju Samson, 102 runs off 55 balls, SRH vs RR, 8th match

Sanju Samson, the young Indian Prodigy (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Sanju Samson, who was once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, reminded everyone again of his abundant talent as he scored a brilliant 102 runs off just 55 balls to help Rajasthan Royals score 198 runs in their 20 overs. Unfortunately for him though, Rajasthan ended up on the losing side due to David Warner's belligerent innings of 69 runs off just 37 balls.

Samson's innings has been one of the grittiest knocks of this year's IPL so far.

Advertisement

3. Jonny Bairstow, 114 runs off 56 balls, SRH vs RCB, 11th match

Bairstow's brilliant 114 against RCB (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The English newcomer in IPL, Jonny Bairstow scored a swashbuckling 114 off 56 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. It was an innings where he just decimated the RCB bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Bairstow and David Warner built a partnership of 185 runs in just 16 overs to help SRH register their highest IPL score off 231 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, RCB folded for just 113 runs in their 20 overs, with Mohammad Nabi taking 4 wickets for just 11 runs.

Bairstow took just three innings in his IPL career to score a hundred.

2. MS Dhoni, 75 runs off 46 balls, CSK vs RR, 12th match

Dhoni at his very best (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

MS Dhoni played a superb knock of 75 runs off just 46 balls to help CSK recover from 27 for 3 to set RR a target of 176 runs in their 20 overs. It was an innings to remember from the CSK captain, recalling his vintage self.

Dhoni hit three sixes off the last three balls, off the bowling of Jaydev Unadkat, which showed his incredible batting prowess. CSK eventually won the match by 8 runs thanks to Dwayne Bravo's excellent last over where he defended 12 runs and also took the important wickets of Ben Stokes and Shreyas Gopal.

1. Andre Russell, 48 off 13 balls, RCB vs KKR, 17th match

Andre Russell: the hard hitting Giant (Image Courtesy:IPLT20/BCCI)

This hard-hitting batsman from Jamaica has lit up this year's IPL with his powerful knocks, and this innings of 48 runs off 13 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore was one of the most destructive you will ever see.

Andre Russell came in to bat when KKR required 68 runs in 22 balls, and he finished the match with 5 balls to spare. Russell scored 29 runs off Tim Southee to bring the target to 1 run from the last over.

Advertisement