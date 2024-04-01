Top 5 best April Fool’s Day 2024 post by cricketers ft. Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill

It's April 1, 2024, and the entire world is celebrating the April Fool's Day. On the first day of this month every year, friends, family members and even strangers try to pull off pranks on one another.

Social media allows the users to showcase their creativity on the platforms, and some users celebrated the day by pulling off light-hearted pranks on the other social media users.

Several cricketers also joined in on the April Fool's Day 2024 celebrations. In this listicle, we will look at the top five posts by cricketers and cricket boards to fool the fans.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar follows an X trend to fool fans on April 1, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar is the icon of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2024. MI are in action currently against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the match at the Wankhede Stadium, Tendulkar joined the 'Alt Text' trend on X.

Expand Tweet

X users have shared an image of click here with an arrow pointing towards the 'Alt Text' option. Tendulkar did the same, but the 'Alt Text' of his image read, "Nothing to see here, Happy April Fools' Day!"

#2 ECB posted a video of Jos Buttler changing his name in the morning

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) social media admin was among the first from the cricketing community to share a post related to April Fool's Day. He uploaded a video of England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who was frustrated with people calling him 'Josh'.

Expand Tweet

After so many people called him as 'Josh' instead of 'Jos', the England skipper applied for a name change. Just when he filled the form to change his name to Josh Buttler, someone called him 'Jos'.

#3 Rajasthan Royals announce Michael Vaughan as their new social media admin

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has regularly earned the cricket fans' attention on social media with his controversial comments and predictions. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) surprisingly named Vaughan as their new social media admin.

Expand Tweet

The Royals even tweeted a video of Vaughan donning the pink and purple jersey of the franchise, typing out his first tweet as RR's admin.

#4 Mitchell McClenaghan announces he is coming out of retirement

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has retired from all formats of cricket. He was known for his contributions to Mumbai Indians' success in their championship wins of 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Expand Tweet

McClenaghan is only active in exhibition matches these days. However, he posted a tweet earlier today, informing the fans that he is officially coming out of retirement.

#5 Shubman Gill pulls off a light-hearted prank on his sister

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill led his team to a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday in Ahmedabad. Gill posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram profile earlier today, where he could be seen posing in a hilarious manner with his sister, Shahneel.

Gill funnily made a crying face in the second photo. He wrote in the caption that he was celebrating the day with his sister and then mentioned it was April Fool's Day.