Top 5 best bowling spells of IPL 2025 ft. Krunal Pandya

The IPL 2025 season came to a fitting end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final to lift their maiden trophy. While RCB have always been known for their batting through the years, it was largely their bowling that won them the title.

Bengaluru saw some magnificent performances from their bowlers, which proved to be a big difference in their campaign. Similarly, this IPL 2025 season was lit up by several bowling performances in a batting-friendly format.

On that note, here are the top five bowling spells of the IPL 2025 season.

#5 Mohammed Siraj - 3/19 vs RCB

Mohammed Siraj in action for GT - Source: Getty

Upon his return to the Chinnaswamy, against his former franchise RCB, Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered an exceptional spell. The right-arm quick returned with figures of 3/19 from four overs.

He was lethal upfront with the new ball, wreaking havoc at the top. Siraj first dismissed Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal to push RCB on the backfoot. He then picked up the crucial wicket of Liam Livingstone, who had scored a half-century. GT restricted RCB to 169/8 and won the game.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah - 4/22 vs LSG

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant for MI in the 2025 season - Source: Getty

Bumrah's best spell this season came when the Mumbai Indians (MI) hosted the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI posted 215/7 on the board, and then bowled LSG out for just 161.

Ace pacer Jasprir Bumrah, who had an impressive IPL 2025 season, played a key role in the win. He bagged the wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan, returning with figures of 4/22 from his four overs.

#3 Noor Ahmad - 4/18 vs MI

Noor Ahmad was CSK's top performer this season - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad had a stellar IPL 2025 season, and was the second-highest wicket-taker this year. He bowled several impressive spells, including one against MI at Chepauk.

Bowling first, CSK restricted Mumbai to 155/9 with Noor Ahmad being the wrecker-in-chief. The wrist-spinner was at his best, spinning a web around the MI batters. He returned with figures of 4/18 from four overs, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, and Naman Dhir as CSK also went on to win the game by four wickets.

#2 Krunal Pandya - 2/17 vs PBKS

2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

RCB all-rounder and spinner Krunal Panya had his best-ever IPL season with the ball. He played a massive role in their title victory, delivering crucial spells time and again. However, his most important spell came in the final against PBKS.

Chasing 191, PBKS were off to a solid start in the powerplay. It was Krunal Pandya who applied the break in the middle overs with his tight and accurate bowling. He also picked up two big wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis, which tilted the game in RCB's favor.

Krunal ended with exceptional figures of 2/17 from his four overs, bowling a terrific spell under pressure.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - 4/28 vs KKR

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

PBKS wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as he does almost every IPL season, was once again among the wickets. He bowled some key spells, showcasing his class and experience. Among his best spells this season was the one against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Batting first, PBKS were skittled out for 111 runs in just 15.3 overs. However, it turned out to be a game for the ages, as they successfully defended the total, bowling KKR out for just 95 runs. Chahal dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, returning with figures of 4/28 from four overs.

