Top 5 bizarre statements made by Yuvraj Singh's father in recent podcast

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, father of two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, made an array of startling statements in a recent podcast with ex-cricketer Taruwar Kohli.

Yograj, who played a Test and six ODIs for India in the 80s, overturned conventional remarks and spoke without any filters whatsoever. Yograj is well-known for making such statements and this time, it was no different.

In this listicle, we take a look at five over-the-top statements made by Yograj Singh in the podcast.

#5 Comparing Abhishek Sharma to Yuvraj Singh

Abhishek Sharma's mentee-mentor relationship with Yuvraj is well known, and Yograj harped in on this fact in the podcast. When speaking to Taruwar Kohli, Yograj said that he lauded Yuvraj after Sharma started doing well for India.

Yograj mentioned that he congratulated Yuvraj by saying that he had given another of his kind to India in the form of Sharma. In turn, Yuvraj responded with humility by saying that he was only paying forward what his father had given him.

"When Abhishek started doing well for the country, I told Yuvraj, 'You have given another Yuvi to this country.' He replied, 'Like father, like son. Whatever you have given me, father, I will give to not just Abhishek but many others across the country.' I am very proud of Yuvraj, of what he has achieved in life and cricket," said Yograj.

#4 Transforming Punjab Kings

A fascinating statement that Yograj made was about the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings. The franchise, infamous for never having won the IPL yet, do not pick the right players when given the chance to do so, according to Yograj.

The former India all-rounder said that if the team were given to his care for a year, he would completely transform it into a title-winning side. He also said that if he failed, he would accept any punishment the public would mete out to him.

"When these people make their teams, they do not know whom to pick. These people don't know how to wield a bat, they are not even aware of the ABCs of cricket. Give the team to me for a year, and see what I do with it. After that year, if the side does not perform, I will do anything you ask me to. I won't even talk about cricket," said Yograj.

#3 On his relationship with Kapil Dev

Punjabi actor Yograj Singh and father of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during a press conference on November 25, 2016, in Chandigarh, India.

Yograj's relationship with former India captain Kapil Dev is well-known. In this podcast, he made a startling revelation that he went to Delhi and started crying when informed about Dev suffering from a heart attack in 2020.

Yograj mentioned that despite the two not being good friends anymore, he cared for Dev's well-being. The feud reportedly started between the duo when Dev dropped Yograj from the North Zone team during their playing days.

"I love Kapil (Dev) very much but what he did was wrong, he should just accept it. When I came to know that he had a heart attack, I ran to Delhi and cried, my wife and kids were asking me, "For whom are you crying so much?" I said, "For my friend, he cannot die like this." I called him the whole night, and then I got the news that he was fine," said Yograj.

#2 Treating MS Dhoni like his son

Yograj, who had earlier blamed India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni for destroying his son Yuvraj's career, took a completely different stand in this podcast.

Yograj mentioned that he treats MS Dhoni like his son, but he still does not condone what he did. These remarks came up when he was speaking about Rohit Sharma and how he has not been partial to him.

"He (Rohit Sharma) is not someone you throw out, he is someone you care about, look after, I love him like my own, I have never been partial between him and Yuvraj Singh. For example, it is the same with MS Dhoni, I treat him like my son, but what is wrong is wrong," said Yograj.

#1 Making Rohit Sharma run 20 km daily

Another startling revelation that Yograj made in this podcast was about making India captain Rohit Sharma run for 20 kilometers daily if he were made the Indian team's head coach.

Yograj said that he would not drop either Sharma or Kohli from the Indian team when they do not do well and instead ask them to play domestic cricket.

"If you make me the coach of the Indian team, I will use these same players to transform it into a side that will be unbeatable for ages. Who will bring out their capabilities? Because people are always ready to throw them out of the team—drop Rohit Sharma or drop Kohli—but why? They are going through a rough patch and I want to tell my kids that I am with you. I'll tell them, let's play Ranji Trophy, or I will make Rohit run 20 km. Nobody does that. These players are diamonds," said Yograj.

