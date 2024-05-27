Top 5 catches of IPL 2024 ft. Faf du Plessis

One of the most underrated aspects of the game - fielding - went a notch above in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The efforts of the fielders were praiseworthy, as they helped their respective teams seize the crunch moments.

In particular, many players impressed the onlookers with their ability to pluck tough catches. On that note, let's take a look at the five best catches of the IPL 2024 season.

#5 Rovman Powell - RR

Rajasthan Royals batter Rovman Powell took an important catch under pressure to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis in the Eliminator. Du Plessis was looking in sublime touch, but the fifth over changed the complexion of the game.

The RCB skipper found a sweet connection with Trent Boult's short-pitched delivery. However, Powell, who was in the deep mid-wicket region, leaped forward to take a stunning diving catch to dismiss the South African for 17 off 14.

Although RCB managed to post 172 runs on the board, the Royals chased it down in the last over. Powell remained unbeaten on 16 off eight balls, hitting the winning six as well.

#4 Matheesha Pathirana - CSK

Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana took a terrific catch in Match 13 against Delhi Capitals. His effort helped the Super Kings to break the blossoming partnership between David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

In the third ball of the 10th over, Warner tried to reverse-sweep Mustafizur Rahman. However, it was a slower ball and the southpaw couldn't generate enough momentum to send it for a boundary.

Pathirana, who was stationed in the short third-man region, took a flying one-handed catch to send Warner (52 off 35) packing. The impressive catch also stunned the wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who was all praise for the right-arm pacer.

In the end, however, the Capitals managed to post 193 and won the game by 20 runs.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi - LSG

The wily Lucknow Super Giants spinner, Ravi Bishnoi got hold of Kane Williamson's loose shot in Match 21 of this season. Batting first, the Super Giants posted 163 on the board.

In response, the Gujarat Titans were cruising well towards the target, but Bishnoi's effort ended the Impact Player, Williamson's innings prematurely on 1 off five. In the eighth over, the Kiwi batter tried to loft Bishnoi's ball straight down the ground, but he gave enough time to Bishnoi to jump and take a one-handed catch.

The Titans lost their way and were bundled out for 130.

#2 Faf du Plessis - RCB

In a pressure-filled game with all eyes on the winner, Faf du Plessis gave cricket fans a moment to savor in the RCB-CSK game on May 18. The RCB skipper top-scored with 54 off 39, as they posted a mammoth 218 on the board.

Then, with RCB requiring crucial breakthroughs to get an upper hand in the game, Du Plessis was spectacular with his acrobatic fielding effort as he timed his jump perfectly and took a one-handed screamer to send Mitchell Santner (3) back to the dugout.

In the end, CSK lost the game by 27 runs and RCB qualified for the playoffs.

#1 Ramandeep Singh - KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Ramandeep Singh was deservingly won for the best catch of the season award following the IPL 2024 finale. Ramandeep took one of the finest IPL catches on May 5 against LSG.

Batting first, the Knight Riders were impressive to post a daunting total of 235 on the board. Thereafter, the Lucknow-based franchise needed a strong start in the powerplay overs.

However, in the second over, Mitchell Starc induced the edge of opener Arshin Kulkarni, who tried to use the pace and flick the ball for a maximum.

Stationed at point, Ramandeep flew backward, despite Andre Russell having a good chance to come forward and complete the catch.

With eyes on the ball and proper judgment of the trajectory, the 25-year-old timed his dive perfectly to dismiss Kulkarni (9). LSG were all-out for 137 and lost by 98 runs.

