Top 5 Delhi-based captains in the history of the IPL

Delhi-based Nitish Rana is leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. Although KKR have had a mixed bag in terms of results this season, Rana is relishing the leadership role, scoring two 50-plus knocks in the tournament so far.

A captain's role is not only to select bowlers for a particular over and set up field placements, but he also has to utilize his resources to their fullest and make the environment comfortable for all his teammates.

The skipper has to spend hours with analysts to prepare a specific game plan for opponents and try to implement it even in adverse situations.

Like Nitish Rana, there have been more Delhi-based cricketers who have led IPL sides.

On that note, here's a list of five Delhi-based cricketers who have led teams in the IPL so far.

#5 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was one of the players who got the chance to lead an IPL side in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

The Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) roped in the then-Indian vice-captain and opener and appointed him to lead the side.

Virendra Sehwag led Delhi to two IPL playoffs. Getty Images

He led the side for six years, from 2008–2013. Sehwag played 53 matches in that stretch, with Delhi winning 29 times to hand him a win percentage of 54.72.

Under his captaincy, Delhi made it to the playoffs thrice but couldn't lift the IPL trophy.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the most prominent members of the Delhi Daredevils trio in the inaugural season of 2008, along with Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. He also led Delhi in two matches but lost both of them.

In 2013, he was appointed the skipper of the then-newly formed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). But Dhawan flattered to deceive both with the bat and his captaincy.

He had a dismal outing as captain, winning just five matches out of 11. SRH couldn't make it to the playoffs that season, and Dhawan was later sacked as skipper.

Shikhar is currently leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have managed to win two out of their five matches in IPL 2023.

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has great potential to lead Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL trophy. Getty Images

In 2016 Delhi roped in swashbuckling keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Pant impressed the Delhi management with his attacking style of play and was soon appointed as the vice-captain of the side.

In the absence of regular captain Shreyas Iyer, Pant even got the chance to lead DC in a few matches.

In 2022, he was appointed as the regular captain of the side. Under Pant's leadership, the Delhi Capitals won 10 out of their 17 matches, losing six, with one game ending in a tie. Pant had a decent win percentage of 61.76.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the only player in tournament history to have represented only one franchise in the IPL - the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RCB appointed Kohli as the skipper in 2013 following his consistent displays.

But the ace batter could not replicate his batting pyrotechnics into his captaincy, as he won only 64 matches out of 140 and lost 69 to have a win percentage of only 45.71%.

During his eight-year stint as RCB captain, the franchise managed to reach the playoffs four times, but couldn't win the title.

#1 Gautam Gambhir

If Kolkata Knight Riders fans had to name a player they would want to lead their team even after his retirement, it would be Gautam Gambhir.

KKR signed Gambhir in 2010 as their most expensive player and straight away appointed him captain. After two dismal seasons as skipper, Gambhir repaid the trust KKR showed in him by winning two IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014.

The Knight Riders are the only team to win 10 consecutive matches in the IPL, and the longest winning streak in the tournament came under Gambhir’s captaincy only.

It remains to be seen if Nitish Rana can emulate Gambhir's success at KKR.

