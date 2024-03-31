Top 5 fastest deliveries by an Indian in IPL history ft. Mayank Yadav

One of the greatest sights in cricket is to see a young fast bowler bowling at a raw pace and unsettling batsmen. In India, it is a rarity to find a pacer who can clock above 150 kmph regularly.

With the advent of the IPL, many young Indian pacers have come into the limelight and have grabbed the headlines by bowling at express speeds.

On that note, here is a look at the five fastest deliveries by Indian bowlers in the history of IPL.

#1 Umran Malik- 157 kmph:

Malik holds the distinction of bowling the fastest ball by an Indian in IPL cricket. He clocked 157 kmph in a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 2022.

Malik bowled the said delivery on the fourth ball of the final over of the DC innings. The batsman Rovman Powell smashed the delivery between mid-on and extra cover for a boundary. However, history had nonetheless been created.

#2 Umran Malik- 156 kmph:

Malik was breathing fire in the final over against Delhi Capitals as already mentioned. After bowling the fastest ball by an Indian in IPL (157 kmph), he clocked 156 kmph in his next delivery.

It was the fifth ball of the last over of the DC innings. But this delivery got the same treatment as the earlier one and was smashed to the boundary by Powell.

Thus the fastest two balls by an Indian in IPL cricket have been smashed for boundaries by Powell.

Mayank Yadav had a sensational IPL debut. In a match against Punjab Kings on March 30, 2024, Yadav bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024 and the third quickest by an Indian in the history of IPL.

He achieved this feat in the 11th over of the Punjab Kings innings. Shikhar Dhawan, the batsman facing the delivery, was beaten by the raw pace of Yadav and the ball went to the keeper.

Yadav bagged Man of-the-Match award on debut for his match-winning figures of 3-27 from four overs.

#4 Umran Malik- 154.8 kmph-

Malik is a prominent name on this list. He was at his lethal best in IPL 2022 and be bowled at almost 155 kmph (154.8 kmph) to David Warner in the 12th over of the innings. He achieved this feat in that same eventful game against DC.

After being smashed for a boundary, Malik bowled a yorker on the second ball at 154.8 kmph that was well negotiated by Warner and no runs were scored. Three of the faster balls by an Indian were bowled by Malik in the same game against DC.

#5 Umran Malik- 154 kmph:

Malik features for the fourth time on this list. The pace sensation was bowling at high speeds in IPL 2022 and he clocked 154 kmph in a group game against CSK on May 1, 2022.

On the third ball of the penultimate over of the innings, Malik bowled at 154 kmph to MS Dhoni and the then CSK skipper smashed the said delivery to long-on for a single.

