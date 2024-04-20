Top 5 fastest fifties by a Delhi Capitals batter in IPL history ft. Jake Fraser-McGurk

Although, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have not lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title ever, they have possessed a strong squad. They sealed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons (2019, 2020, and 2021), while emerging as a runner-up in the 2020 season.

On most occasIons, their batting unit have delivered for them. In this pursuit, many have gone on to play blinders to take the Capitals home with their ball-striking capabilities.

Let's take a look at the five fastest fifties by the Delhi Capitals batter in IPL history.

#5 Tristan Stubbs - 19 balls vs MI, 2024

In 20th game of IPL 2024, the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals were up against each other at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI posted 234 on the board, led by contribution from Rohit Sharma (49).

In response, the Capitals started well with Prithvi Shaw (66), while Abishek Porel (41) supported him well. Then, Tristan Stubbs was terrific with his onslaught to finish his fifty off 19 balls and remain unbeaten on 71 off 25 balls, while hitting three fours and seven sixes.

However, the rest of the line-up failed and Delhi lost the game by 29 runs.

#4 Prithvi Shaw - 18 balls vs KKR, 2021

The opening batter of Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw went on a carnage in 25th game of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing the score of 155 posted by the Knight Riders, Shaw started his innings in an emphatic fashion.

He unleashed his ball-striking abilities to cross the 50-run mark in 18 balls, and was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan (46). Shaw slammed 82 off 41, as the Capitals won the game with more than three overs to spare.

#3 Rishabh Pant - 18 balls vs MI, 2019

The third game of IPL 2019 witnessed Rishabh Pant going bonkers against Mumbai Indians bowlers. After Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Colin Ingram (47) set up a solid platform, it was time for the middle-order to continue the momentum.

Then, Pant displayed his uncanny shots and unbelivable range to stun MI bowling unit, as he finished his fifty of 18 balls and remained unbeaten on 78 off 27 balls. He slammed seven fours and as many sixes in his impressive knock, which helped the team to post 213 on the board.

In response, MI were bundled out for 176, and lost by 37 runs.

#2 Chris Morris - 17 balls vs GL, 2016

In an exciting encounter in 2016, Gujarat Lions managed to secure a thrilling one-run win over the Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Brendon McCullum powered the Lions to 172.

Thereafter, DC were struggling at 57/4 in the 11th over, and needed an explosive partnership to reach close to the target. That's when Chris Morris arrived and impressed the onlookers with his batting talent. The Protea all-rounder finished his fifty off 17 balls, and also got support from JP Duminy.

Morris' imperious knock of 82* off 32 was studded with four fours and eight sixes; however, he could not seal the game for the team.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls vs SRH, 2024

The most recent game between the Delhi Capitals and the SunRisers Hyderabad saw the latter posting 266 on the board, with Travis Head slamming 89 off 32.

In response, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (16) and David Warner (1) early, but Jake Fraser-McGurk started his innings with an aggressive mindset and slammed 30 runs off Washington Sundar's over and finished his half-century off 15 balls.

He continued his aggression to slam three sixes against Mayank Markande, but was dismissed on 65 off 18 balls in the same over.

Although, Abishek Porel (42) and Rishabh Pant (44) did well, DC lost the game by a big margin of 67 runs.

