Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was astounding in his batting display against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 20) in Delhi. He went on to slam 65 off 18 balls, including five fours and seven sixes. In this process, he also hit the fastest fifty by the Capitals batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

In particular, Fraser-McGurk was intelligent to make room and employ his aggressive intent to smoke 30 runs off Washington Sundar in the third over.

Certainly, the home side needed that push from Fraser-McGurk, as they were chasing a mammoth total of 266 posted by the SRH side. The Australian batter, Travis Head mustered 89 off 32 balls for the visitors.

Here are the fans reactions to the spectacular innings from Jake Fraser-McGurk:

"Travis Head and Jake-Fraser Mcgurk opening for Australia in the T20 World Cup."

"Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk tonight: 50 balls, 154 runs, SR 308 29 of the 50 balls were boundaries, 13 being sixes. Head and JFM opening for Australia in WT20 in India is already scary. Absolute nightmares for bowlers especially on flat tracks."

This fan pointed out that Fraser-McGurk was called in as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi for ₹50 lakh.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk was an absolute steal for DC. If I am not wrong, he is bought at base price?"

Jake Fraser-McGurk is Worth. Every. Cent," another fan said.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk will break 175* record of Chris Gayle in IPL," this fan posted a bold claim.

The confidence in his debut season impressed this fan, who said:

"Jake Fraser-McGurk Supremacy 🔥This man is box office! His fearless approach and confidence at crease is refreshing to watch."

Delhi Capitals lose plot after Jake Fraser-McGurk's blitzkrieg

After Delhi Capitals lost their experienced openers, Prithvi Shaw (16) and David Warner (1), it was all upon the youngsters, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel.

The duo added a 84-run stand and kept the Delhi Capitals in the hunt for chasing down a target of 267. After Fraser-McGurk was dismissed on 65, Porel continued the team's momentum to finish on 42 off 22.

However, after their dismissals, DC could not progress well throughout the innings. At the time of writing, the Capitals still need 101 runs off 30 balls, with skipper Rishabh Pant struggling at 19 off 23.

