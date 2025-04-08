Top 5 fastest hundreds by Indians in the IPL ft. Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya unleashed a stunning performance, scoring his first-ever century in just his fourth match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is being held on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The southpaw made an explosive start, hitting his first ball for a six, and never looked back, reaching fifty off just 19 balls. While Punjab Kings struggled with wickets falling at the other end, leaving them at 83/5, Arya remained relentless, continuing to attack.

He brought up his maiden century with a boundary off just 39 balls, marking the fifth-fastest century in IPL history. Arya finished with an impressive 103 off 42 balls, including seven fours and nine sixes.

Meanwhile, Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls, and Marco Jansen contributed with 34* off 19 balls. Punjab Kings ended their 20 overs at 219/6. As Arya stole the spotlight with his remarkable century in the first innings, this article will take a look at the top five fastest hundreds by Indians in the IPL.

Top 5 fastest hundreds by Indians in the IPL

#5 Murali Vijay (46 balls)

Coming in at fifth on the list is Murali Vijay’s explosive knock of 127, which he scored for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2010 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After CSK chose to bat first, Murali Vijay played a sensational innings, reaching fifty off just 30 balls. He kept up the aggressive approach and brought up his century in just 46 balls. Vijay finished with an impressive 127 off 56 balls, hitting eight fours and 11 sixes, helping CSK post a massive total of 246/5.

In response, RR fought hard but fell short, finishing at 223/5 in their 20 overs and losing by 23 runs.

#4 Mayank Agarwal (45 balls)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ninth match of the 2020 IPL at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After being asked to bat first, PBKS posted a mammoth total of 223/2, driven by a brilliant knock from Mayank Agarwal, who scored his maiden century off just 45 balls. He finished with 106 off 50 balls, hitting 10 fours and seven sixes.

In response, RR put up a stellar fight, with fifties from Steve Smith (50), Sanju Samson (85), and Rahul Tewatia (53) leading them to a four-wicket victory with three balls to spare.

#3 Ishan Kishan (45 balls)

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match of the 2025 IPL on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

After being asked to bat, SRH set a massive total of 286/6, the second-highest in IPL history. Ishan Kishan was the star of the innings, reaching fifty off just 25 balls and continuing his explosive run to bring up a century in just 45 balls. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 106 off 47 balls, smashing 11 fours and six sixes.

In reply, the Rajasthan Royals struggled to chase down the daunting target, finishing at 242/6 in their 20 overs, falling short by 44 runs.

#2 Priyansh Arya (39 balls)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya blazed to the second-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8, in Match 22 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.

The southpaw started with a six and went on a rampage, reaching fifty off just 19 balls. He maintained his aggressive momentum, bringing up his century in just 39 balls. Arya finished with a dazzling 103 off 42 balls, hitting seven fours and nine sixes, as PBKS posted a total of 219/6 in their 20 overs.

#1 Yusuf Pathan (37 balls)

Yusuf Pathan holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL. This remarkable feat occurred during the second match of the 2010 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai Indians batted first and finished with a total of 212/6.

In reply, Yusuf Pathan spearheaded the Rajasthan Royals' chase, bringing up his fifty in a mere 21 balls. The explosive batter then raced to his century in just 37 balls. Pathan was eventually run out for 100 off 37 balls, smashing nine fours and eight sixes.

Despite his fiery innings, the Royals finished at 208/7, falling short by just four runs.

