Preity Zinta elated as Priyansh Arya blazes away to 19-ball 50 in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was all smiles as opener Priyansh Arya brought up his fifty in just 19 balls during their Indian Premier League (2025) match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game is being played on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
On the last ball of the sixth over in the PBKS innings, Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a flatter ball on the middle stump. Arya, backing away, unleashed a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over deep extra cover for a six to bring up his maiden IPL fifty in just 19 balls. Meanwhile, co-owner Preity Zinta was visibly elated in the stands.
Fans can watch the video here:
Thanks to some brilliant shots from Arya and his explosive fifty, the Punjab Kings reached 75/3 in the powerplay.
Priyansh Arya smashes his maiden IPL century in just his fourth IPL game against CSK
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first. Priyansh Arya got the team off to a flying start, smashing 17 runs off the first over against Khaleel Ahmed. However, in the second over, Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for a duck off just two balls.
Shortly after, Shreyas Iyer (9) and Marcus Stoinis (4) were both sent back to the pavilion, but Arya continued to fire from one end. He brought up his fifty off just 19 balls as the Kings posted 75 runs in the powerplay.
Ravichandran Ashwin then struck in the eighth over, removing Nehal Wadhera (9) and Glenn Maxwell (1), leaving Punjab at 83/5. Despite the setbacks, Arya kept up his blistering form, eventually reaching his hundred off 39 balls.
The southpaw went on to score 103 off 42 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. At the time of writing, the Kings were 170/6 after 16 overs, with Shashank Singh (31) and Marco Jansen (9) at the crease.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS