Khaleel Ahmed comes up with a fierce celebration after knocking over Shreyas Iyer cheaply in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed took the key wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. Khaleel dismissed the right-hander for nine in the third over of the innings, with a ball that pitched on off stump that Iyer tried to smash to leg-side without any feet movement, only to miss it and have his off stump pegged back.

A few overs after dismissing Iyer, Khaleel also sent back Marcus Stoinis for 4. That dismissal put him in joint top place for bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2025, alongside teammate Noor Ahmed, with 10 wickets in five matches so far.

It was Iyer's second consecutive low score of IPL 2025, after he fell for 12 in his side's previous match against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue. He had begun the tournament with unbeaten knocks of 97 and 52 against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively, helping his side win both the games.

Earlier, Iyer had won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams did not make any changes to their side as they looked to get back to winning ways in the tournament.

Khaleel shining light amid the CSK chaos

CSK have had a difficult start to IPL 2025, losing three out of the four matches in the tournament. However, one of the few positives for them has been the bowling of Khaleel Ahmed, who has provided them with regular breakthroughs in the Powerplay.

Khaleel has taken a wicket in all five matches, with his best spell coming in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, where he took 3 for 29 in his four overs. Post that performance, Khaleel had said that he was focusing on swinging the new ball to try and strike early in the powerplay.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 128 for 5 in 12 overs. CSK next take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Friday, April 11. PBKS will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening game of the double header on Saturday.

