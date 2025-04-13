Top 5 highest individual scores by an Indian batter in the IPL ft. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma played a knock for the ages in IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings on April 12. Opening the batting for the SunRisers Hyderabad, Abhishek aggregated 141 runs off 55 balls.

The left-handed batter destroyed the Punjab Kings bowling lineup by smashing 14 fours and 10 sixes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He swept a majority of the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony, and his knock helped SRH pull off their highest run-chase in the IPL.

Abhishek Sharma's 141-run knock was among the best in IPL, but where does it rank among the highest individual scores by Indian batters in the league? Let's have a look.

#5 Murali Vijay - 127 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Regarded by many as one of the most stylish openers of all time, former Chennai Super Kings star Murali Vijay holds the fifth spot on this list. Vijay once held the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL for his 127-run knock against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Vijay amassed 127 runs off just 56 balls for CSK. He smacked eight fours and 11 sixes to help CSK beat RR in a high-scoring game.

#4 Rishabh Pant - 128* vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2018

Rishabh Pant is currently the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, but he turned up for the Delhi Daredevils in 2018. During that season, Pant blasted an unbeaten 63-ball 128 against SunRisers Hyderabad, whacking 15 fours and seven sixes in Delhi.

Despite his century, Delhi Daredevils only managed to set a 188-run target for Hyderabad, which they chased down with nine wickets in hand. Pant's 128* is the highest individual score by an Indian in a losing cause in IPL history.

#3 Shubman Gill - 129 vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill owns the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a playoffs match. In 2023, Gill played an epic knock of 129 runs in the Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians.

Gill opened the innings and scored 129 off 60, hitting seven fours and 10 sixes at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His century helped GT beat MI by 62 runs and qualify for the final.

#2 KL Rahul - 132* vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2020

KL Rahul holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in an IPL match outside India. In 2020, when the UAE hosted the league, Rahul played an incredible knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls while leading the Punjab Kings against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted that game, where Rahul smashed 14 fours and seven sixes. Rahul's knock guided PBKS to 206/3, and they won by 97 runs in the end.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - 141 vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma became the new owner of the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history on April 12. His 141-run knock against the Punjab Kings helped SunRisers Hyderabad chase down a 246-run target with eight wickets in hand.

Sharma entertained the fans in Hyderabad with 14 fours and 10 maximums. He stands third on the overall list of the highest individual scores in IPL, with only Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*) ahead of him.

