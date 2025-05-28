Top 5 highest scores by a captain in IPL history ft. Rishabh Pant 

A scintillating century from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant went in vain as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history on Tuesday, May 27. They chased their highest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) score.

The target of 227 was always going to be a massive ask for RCB. However. a once in a lifetime knock from stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 85 off 33 deliveries, saw RCB over the finish line. The victory also ensured they finished in the top two of the points table and will now face the Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29.

Earlier in the day, it was a superb knock from Rishabh Pant that laid the platform for the Super Giants with a commanding score of 226 in their allotted 20 overs. Pant struggled all through the tournament with the bat, but his second IPL century had flamboyance written all over it.

It was a captain’s knock from the wicket-keeper batter, but his bowlers didn't help him make it a match-winning one. With that, let us now have a look at the top five highest scores by a captain in IPL history:

#5. Sanju Samson- 119 for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 2021

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson scored a breathtaking century against the Punjab Kings during a group match back in 2021. He scored a 63-ball 119 but couldn't quite get his side over the finish line. RR eventually fell four runs short of the massive target of 222.

On the back of splendid knocks from KL Rahul (91) and Deepak Hooda (64), PBKS scored 221 in their allotted 20 overs. Rajasthan lost Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra early, but the entry of Sanju Samson turned the complexion of the game. He looked at complete ease as boundaries kept flowing from his blade.

He shared useful stands with Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, and Riyan Parag, but none of his partners could take the game deep. Samson’s timing and placement were of the highest order as he went on to complete a stunning century. He was eventually dismissed on 119 on the final delivery of the match in an attempt to clear the boundary ropes.

# 4. Virender Sehwag- 119 for Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers, 2011

The former Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) captain Virender Sehwag displayed his prowess with the bat during a match against the Deccan Chargers way back in 2011. Sehwag, who was in the twilight of his career, played one of the most stunning knocks in IPL history.

The Deccan Chargers scored a competitive 175 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant fifty from JP Duminy. Daredevils were reduced to 25/3 as the Deccan Chargers got into a dominant position. However, Sehwag was still out in the crease and started targeting the bowlers.

He showed respect to the likes of Ishant Sharma and Dale Steyn while taking Amit Mishra, Bharat Chipli, and Ishan Malhotra to the cleaners. Sehwag kept plundering boundaries at will but couldn't quite take the side home.

He was dismissed for 119, which came off 56 deliveries and included 13 fours and 6 sixes. It was the pair of James Hopes and Yogesh Nagar who took DD over the finish line with an over to spare.

#3. Rishabh Pant-119 for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025

The latest entry into the list, Rishabh Pant, scored a memorable century against RCB, but it came in a losing cause. Asked to bat first by RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma, LSG lost Matthew Breetzke early, and Pant came out at the number three position ahead of Nicholas Pooran.

He definitely wanted some runs under his belt after a below-par season, especially with the England tour ahead, and he didn't disappoint. He came out firing all cylinders and looked the Pant of old. Unlike the other matches, the timing was immaculate right from the word go.

His knock was studded with a wide range of shots from the paddle scoops to the audacious falling extra cover drive, and it was proof that Pant was back. Despite smashing 11 fours and 8 sixes, his knock eventually went in vain as RCB chased down the target with 8 deliveries to spare.

#2. David Warner- 126 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs the Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Warner remains the highest overseas run scorer in IPL history, and his highest score of 126 came against the Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2017. Batting first, SRH scored 209/3 in their allotted 20 overs, which was largely possible due to Warner's stunning knock.

He was at his imperious best from the powerplay itself and never really allowed the KKR bowlers to settle into a rhythm. Boundaries kept flowing from his blade, and he utilised the field restrictions perfectly. Post the powerplay, there was no stopping Warner either as he continued the onslaught.

Warner went on to score 126 off just 59 deliveries, which included 10 fours and 8 sixes to take the score beyond the 200-run mark. This remains the highest score by an overseas captain in the history of the IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders could never really get going in the run chase and eventually suffered a 48-run loss.

#1. KL Rahul - 132 for the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2020

Former Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) captain KL Rahul holds the record for the highest individual score by a captain in the history of the IPL.

Arguably the most stylish batter in world cricket, Rahul scored a magnificent 132 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020. As a result, he laid the platform for a massive 97-run win.

Playing against his previous franchise, Rahul looked in ominous touch after being put into bat by the RCB captain, Virat Kohli. The knock had class written all over it as the opener ended up smashing 14 fours and 7 sixes during his belligerent 132.

From stylish drives to the massive blows towards the end, the RCB had no answers in front of his mastery. Riding on three wickets apiece from Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, RCB were bowled out for a paltry 109 runs in just 17 overs. KXIP secured a 97-run win.

