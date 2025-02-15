Top 5 highest successful chases in WPL history ft. GG vs RCB 2025

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 began with a high-scoring thriller between the Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, February 14.

It was also the highest match aggregate in the history of the WPL as a total of 403 runs were scored in the game across both innings. RCB beat Gujarat by six wickets to register the highest successful run-chase in the tournament as well.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions as they won the WPL 2024 season. Therefore, the defending champions began their title defense with a historic run-chase.

On that note, here are the top five highest successful chases in the history of the WPL so far.

Top 5 highest successful chases in WPL history

#5 172 - MI vs DC 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed in the opening match of the WPL 2024 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a total of 171/5 on the back of a 53-ball 75 from Alice Capsey and a quickfire 24-ball 42 from Jemimah Rodrigues.

In reply, Mumbai Indians, led by half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia (57 off 45) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 off 34) scaled the target down on the final ball of the innings with four wickets to spare, recording the fifth-highest successful chase in the history of the tournament.

#4 179 - UPW vs GG 2023

During the 2023 edition of the WPL, the UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants locked horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Dayalan Hemalatha (57) and Ashleigh Gardner (60 off 39) led the Giants to a total of 178/6 batting first.

UP Warriorz did not start the chase well and were reduced to 39/3. However, Tahlia McGrath (57 off 38) and Grace Harris (72 off 41) helped them get over the line with just a delivery and three wickets remaining in the end in what was a close chase.

#3 189 - RCB vs GG 2023

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants faced each other at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in WPL 2023. Laura Woolvardt (68), Sabbhineni Meghana (31) and Ashleigh Gardner (41) powered Gujarat to a challenging total of 188/4.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by a scintillating 36-ball 99 from Sophie Devine, made light work of the chase, getting past the finish line in just 15.3 overs and eight wickets at their disposal. Smriti Mandhana (37) and Heather Knight (22*) also made key contributions in the chase.

#2 191 - MI vs GG 2024

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants were up against each other in WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Mumbai. Beth Mooney (66) and Dayalan Hemalatha (74) helped Gujarat score 190/7 batting first.

In reply, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the charge with a blistering unbeaten 48-ball 95 along with a crucial 49-run knock from Yastika Bhatia as they chased the target down with a ball and seven wickets left.

#1 202 - RCB vs GG 2025

In the opening match of the WPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament. Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted a massive total of 201/5 courtesy fifties from Beth Mooney (59) and Ashleigh Gardner (79*).

Bengaluru lost two quick wickets in the chase. However, Ellyse Perry (57 off 34), Richa Ghosh (64 not out off 27), and Kanika Ahuja (30 not out of 13) turned the tables and powered the defending champions to a record-breaking chase as they got over the line with six wickets and nine deliveries remaining.

