Top 5 highest totals conceded by CSK in the IPL ft. 2024 vs GT

One of the finest Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have done most things right since 2008. They have reached the playoffs on 12 out of 14 occasions and won five IPL titles.

However, they have been outsmarted by their opposition on quite a few occasions. The T20 format has not been kind to the bowlers since the early part of this century, and CSK have also faced the wrath of the opposition batters.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest totals conceded by the Super Kings in the cash-rich league.

#5 CSK vs MI - 219/6, IPL 2021

In 27th match of IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings met their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai-based franchise elected to field first and secured an early breakthrough in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad (4).

However, the pair of Faf du Plessis (50) and Moeen Ali (58) drove the team forward at an excellent rate. In the end, Ambati Rayudu (72* off 27) was sensational to boost the Super Kings to a mammoth 219. Kieron Pollard took two wickets for MI.

In response, Quinton de Kock (38) and Rohit Sharma (35) added 71 runs for the first wicket in less than eight overs. Then, Krunal Pandya (32) played a good supporting act to keep the team in the hunt.

Coming in at No. 5, Pollard rattled the CSK bowlers as he hammered them all around the park. With 16 needed off the last over, Pollard hit two fours and a six to seal a thriller for MI. The Caribbean all-rounder smoked 87* off 34 balls, with eight maximums. Sam Curran took three wickets for the 'Yellow Army'.

#4 CSK vs RR - 223/5, IPL 2010

This game witnessed the 2008 IPL finalists pitted against each other at Chennai. Batting first, CSK got off to a flier, with Murali Vijay and Matthew Hayden (34). The duo stitched a partnership of over 60 runs in the powerplay overs.

Although Suresh Raina (13) and MS Dhoni (0) failed to contribute, Vijay unleashed his ball-striking prowess to slam 127 off 56 balls, with 11 sixes. Albie Morkel was a strong support, with a knock of 62 off 34 balls, as CSK posted their highest-ever IPL total of 246/5. Shane Watson picked up two wickets for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Thereafter, Michael Lumb (37) and Naman Ojha provided a sublime start to the visitors with a 69-run stand inside eight overs. Although Yusuf Pathan (4) and Faiz Fazal (4) were of little help, Shane Watson (60 off 25) was imperious with his hitting.

Ojha (94 off 55) played a terrific knock, but the Royals finished on 223/5 to lose by 23 runs. Morkel and Doug Bollinger scalped two wickets each.

#3 CSK vs PBKS - 226/6, IPL 2014

The Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) batted first in the IPL 2014 Qualifier 2 and got off to a great start, with Virender Sehwag and Manan Vohra (34) adding 110 runs in less than 11 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (14) failed to show up, but David Miller (38) essayed a great cameo for the Kings. Sehwag went on to play arguably his best IPL knock of 122 off 58 balls, paving the way for Punjab to post 226 on the board. Ashish Nehra took two wickets for CSK.

In response, Chennai lost Dwayne Smith (7) and Faf du Plessis (0) early. However, Suresh Raina stunned the cricket fraternity by playing a blinder of a knock. He smashed 87 off just 25 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes, while hitting 33 runs off Parvinder Awana's over.

After his dismissal, though, only Dhoni (42 off 31) could be potent enough as CSK lost the game by 24 runs. Awana conceded 59 runs, but managed to take two wickets.

#2 GT vs CSK - 231/3, IPL 2024

In a recent IPL 2024 game at Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans were up against the Chennai Super Kings.

After winning the toss, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to field first, which proved to be a big mistake. There was no stopping the Titans openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, as they stitched a 100-run stand in less than 10 overs.

Gill (104 off 55) and Sudharsan (103 off 51) crafted a beautiful partnership studded with delightful strokes and big sixes. The duo slammed 27 boundaries (sixes+fours) in total and put the CSK bowlers under pressure to help Gujarat post 231 on the board.

Then, the Super Kings were rocked by early wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (1), Rachin Ravindra (1) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (0). Although knocks from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) kept the team in the hunt, CSK never got the necessary push in the end. The visitors were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs, with Mohit Sharma picking up three wickets.

#1 PBKS vs CSK - 231/4, IPL 2014

Another 2014 game between these two teams saw Punjab batting first, but with a different opening combination of Virender Sehwag and Mandeep Singh. While Mandeep (3) was dismissed early, Sehwag (30) displayed positive intent.

Glenn Maxwell's assault of 90 off 38 balls, with six fours and eight sixes, helped Punjab race along. He was well supported by David Miller (47 off 32) and George Bailey (40* off 13), as the Kings went on to compile a mammoth total of 231/4. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with two scalps for the Super Kings.

In response, Chennai lost Dwayne Smith (4) early. Suresh Raina (35) and Brendon McCullum (33) were up to the task, but couldn't accelerate at the necessary pace. Faf du Plessis scored 52 off 25 balls, but CSK lost by 44 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback