Top 5 highest totals by SRH in IPL history ft. 2024 vs MI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scripted history when they took on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, March 27. They posted the highest-ever total of 277 runs in the tournament’s history.

SRH broke RCB’s record of 263 runs to make their way to the top of their list. Their batters wreaked havoc at their home ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, as MI bowlers were left clueless against the top and middle-order batters.

This is not the first time that SRH have breached the 200-run mark in IPL. Some of their 200+ totals came on a winning note as they registered some of their highest totals while also scripting some memorable chases.

On that note, let’s look at the top five totals by SunRisers Hyderabad in the history of IPL:

217/6 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023

In the 52nd match of the IPL 2023, SRH chased down a massive 215-run target posted by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. SRH scripted a memorable win, courtesy of Glenn Philips’ iconic knock of a seven-ball 25 in the death overs.

RR’s top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 18), Jos Buttler (95 off 59), and skipper Sanju Samson (66* off 38) put in excellent efforts. It helped the Men in Pink to a massive 214/2 in their 20-over quota.

SRH’s top-order lineup, which consisted of Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Rahul Tripathi played well. Further contributions from middle-order batters (Heinrich Klaase, Philips and Abdul Samad) saw the visiting side completing the chase successfully on the final delivery of the game.

219/2 vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

SRH clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in the 47th match of IPL 2020. The tournament was shifted to the UAE due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Batting first, SRH posted a massive total of 219/2 courtesy of the top-order batters’ prowess. Openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha shared a 107-run stand for the first wicket before Ravichandran Ashwin sent the former packing for a 34-ball 66.

Saha kept the momentum going as Manish Pandey joined him on the crease. The duo then put on a 63-run second-wicket partnership and piled up runs. The wicketkeeper-batter was eventually dismissed for 87(45), but Pandey remained unbeaten on 44*(31) as SRH went past the 200-run mark.

Rashid Khan led SRH’s bowling attack by picking three wickets, and Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan joined the party by picking two scalps apiece. Combined efforts from the bowlers helped them restrict DC to 131 runs in 19 overs to win the game by 88 runs.

228/4 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

The IPL 2023 saw SRH crossing the 200-run mark again, this time against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 19th match of that season. Squaring off at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, SRH handed the hosts a disappointing defeat.

Harry Brook made his presence felt and made his maiden IPL season memorable scoring an unbeaten century. Opening the innings for the Orange Army, Brook got down to business from the word go even after losing the other two top-order batters early in the innings.

Aiden Markram and Brook joined hands to stitch a 72-run partnership for the third wicket. It was followed by a similar partnership between Brook and Abhishek Sharma. Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten six-ball 16 and Brook’s 55-ball 100* made sure SRH finished the innings on a high.

Chasing the 229-run target, KKR’s middle-order batters showed resilience but were eventually restricted to 205 at the end of the second innings. As a result, SRH bagged a 23-run win.

231/2 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

SRH came close to breaking the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) record of the highest innings total of IPL in the IPL 2019. In their contest against the RCB at Hyderabad, SRH posted a humungous total of 231/2 as the openers stole the show.

SRH’s opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow put on a massive 185-run stand as the opposition bowlers were left clueless. While the wicketkeeper-batter scored 114 off just 56 deliveries, Warner remained unbeaten scoring 100 off 55 balls.

Their dominance helped SRH post 231 on board before the bowlers showcased their class. Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep Sharma shared seven wickets between them, with the former picking four. SRH eventually restricted the visitors to 113 runs in 19.5 overs to clinch a 118-run victory.

277/3 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024

In what turned out to be one of the finest innings in IPL’s history, SRH finally managed to break RCB’s record of the highest innings total. RCB, who had put up 263 runs in their innings in 2013, held the record for 10 seasons before SRH breached it.

Facing the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, Pat Cummins and Co made fun of the opposition bowlers by posting 277 runs. While nobody could score a century, three SRH batters finished with 50+ scores.

After Travis Head’s early carnage, which saw him score 62 in just 24 balls, Abhishek Sharma went berserk to notch up 63 in 23. It was then the knocks by Markram (42* off 28) and Klaasen (80* off 34) that helped SRH script history and get to a record-breaking total of 277.