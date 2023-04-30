Top 5 iconic matches in the IPL between CSK and PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

Chennai have had a reasonably good IPL campaign so far, winning five of their eight matches. They are presently placed fourth in the points table. In comparison, Punjab have had a mixed run. They are sixth with four wins and as many losses.

CSK’s three-match winning streak ended when they went down against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 32 runs in their previous match. Bowling first, Chennai conceded 202/5 in their 20 overs and only managed to score 170/6 in the chase.

PBKS also go into the game having been thumped by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs. Punjab’s bowlers were taken to the cleaners as LSG put up 257/5 - the second-highest IPL total. PBKS crossed 200 in the chase but still fell way short of the target.

Looking at the head-to-head record between CSK and PBKS in the IPL, the teams have met 27 times, with Chennai enjoying a 15-12 lead. Ahead of their latest clash, we look back at five of the most iconic encounters between the teams.

#5 IPL 2021 (Chennai won by six wickets)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar. (Pic: iplt20.com)

The match between CSK and PBKS in Mumbai during the 2021 edition was a one-sided encounter. But the game will be remembered for Deepak Chahar's brilliant bowling spell.

Punjab batted first in the contest and were held to 106/8 as Chahar claimed 4/13. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran to stun Punjab.

Shahrukh Khan’s 47 lifted PBKS past 100. However, Chennai got home in 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Moeen Ali cheaply, while Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu fell to Mohammed Shami. However, Faf du Plessis (36*) and Moeen Ali (46) ensured victory for Chennai.

#4 IPL 2012 (Punjab won by seven runs)

Punjab beat Chennai by seven runs when the teams met in Chepauk during the 2012 edition.

PBKS batted first but were held to 156/8 despite Mandeep Singh’s 56 off 50 balls. Albie Morkel starred for Chennai with 3/29, while Dwayne Bravo claimed 2/28.

Azhar Mahmood then picked up 3/25 as Punjab held Chennai to 149/8. He dismissed Faf du Plessis (29), S Badrinath (25), and Albie Morkel (8). The pacer had 17 to defend in the last over but gave away only nine while claiming the big wicket of Morkel.

#3 IPL 2013 (Chennai won by 15 runs)

Suresh Raina scored a ton against Punjab in the 2013 edition. (Pic: BCCI)

Suresh Raina cracked a brilliant hundred as CSK beat PBKS by 15 runs in match number 45 of IPL 2013 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The left-hander scored exactly 100 not out off 53 balls, a memorable knock studded with seven fours and six sixes. Raina’s heroics led CSK to 186/4.

In reply, Shaun Marsh slammed 73 off 51, while David Miller blasted an unbeaten 51 off 26. However, their knocks went in vain as Punjab were held to 171/6. For Chennai, Dwayne Bravo picked up 3/34, while Mohit Sharma claimed 2/31.

#2 IPL 2018 (Punjab won by four runs)

Punjab Kings beat Chennai by four runs in match number 12 of the 2018 edition. In a high-scoring encounter, PBKS batted first and put up 197/7 on the board. Chris Gayle top-scored with 63 off 33 balls, striking seven fours and four sixes.

In the chase, CSK skipper MS Dhoni whacked an unbeaten 79 off only 44 balls, a knock which featured six fours and five sixes. The wonderful effort went in vain though as Punjab hung on for a win. Battling injury, Dhoni was in serious pain but played a gallant knock.

With 36 needed off 12, he struck Andrew Tye for two sixes and a four. A boundary and a last-ball six also followed off Mohit, but it just wasn’t enough.

#1 IPL 2010 (Match tied, Punjab won in Super Over)

Punjab won a thriller in 2010 in the Super Over. (Pic: BCCI)

Chennai and Punjab played out a tie at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the 2010 edition.

PBKS batted first in the game and were held to 136/8 as Muttiah Muralitharan claimed 3/16 and Albie Morkel 2/23. Yuvraj Singh top-scored for Punjab with 43 off 28.

In reply, Parthiv Patel top-scored with 57 for CSK. Patel and Matthew Hayden (33) added 65 for the opening wicket. However, Chennai lost their way and slumped to 136/7 in their 20 overs as Rusty Theron claimed 2/17. Ravichandran Ashwin (2) fell to Irfan Pathan off the last ball of Chennai’s innings.

CSK scored only nine runs in the Super Over, which Punjab chased down without much trouble.

