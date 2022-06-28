Top 5 knocks of Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has been instrumental in the rise of the modern English white-ball team. He brought forth a brand of aggressive cricket in the English side that has seen them taste unforeseen success.

They reached the zenith of ODI cricket at Lord's in 2019 when they beat New Zealand in the final of the ICC 50-over World Cup. It was their first World Cup triumph in ODI cricket.

Not only has he been attacking-minded with the bat, but his aggressive leadership skills has helped England become a world-beating side in white-ball cricket. Here we will take a look at some of his best knocks with the willow for the Three Lions.

1. 148 vs Aghanistan

The 2019 World Cup was being played in England and Wales. Morgan announced his intentions early on with a brilliant 148 against Afghanistan in the league stage.

His blietzkrig inning came in just 71 balls as the English captain launched an all-out attack on the Afghan bowlers. He hit 17 sixes in that inning, which remains a world-record till date.

No bowler was spared from Morgan's onslaught, including world-class spinner Rashid Khan.

Morgan put on a spectacular display of range hitting against Afghanistan Netherlands v England - 1st One Day International

Morgan's knock announced England's arrival at the tournament as they went on to win the match by a margin of 150 runs.

2. 121 vs Australia

Morgan played a captain's knock to help his side post a decent total.

World Cup tournaments does get the best out of Morgan. The 2015 edition of the ICC ODI World Cup was held Down Under. Morgan raged a tough battle against the might Aussies on that occasions.

He skilfully built his innings as he worked his way to a ton. His team-mates failed to support him as they piled on a combined total of 93 runs to Morgan's knock of 121.

Australia chased down the total but Morgan's knock was a true captain's inning.

3. 66 vs Pakistan

Morgan in action against the touring Pakistani team

Pakistan batted first in this T20 match and posted a mammoth total of 195. England were struggling in their chase until Morgan came out to bat. Striking the ball at a brisk rate of 200, he notched up 66 runs against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to help the Three Lions chase down the target.

As is customary of a Morgan inning, it had six fours and four sixes spread across the chase.

4. 91* vs New-Zealand

Morgan played an unbelievable knock at Napier, along with Dawid Malan

The brutality of a Morgan innings was felt by the Black Caps when the English skipper hit 91 of just 41 deliveries. Batting alongside the dangerous Dawid Malan, the duo helped England notch up 241 runs in their 20 overs.

The Kiwi bowlers had no answer to Morgan's exploits and New Zealand eventually lost the game by a margin of 76 runs.

5. 88 vs New-Zealand

Morgan's 88 run innings was a treat to watch for the fans.

It was New Zealand again who were at the receiving end of a Morgan dressing down. The Three Lions endured a disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign. Post that tournament, they shifted to an aggressive brand of cricket, led by the man himself.

In the second 50-over game after the World Cup, Morgan smashed 88 of just 47 balls. It was laced with six boundaries and the same number of sixes. His knock sent a statement of intent to the English dressing room, showing them exactly what brand of cricket was demanded of them going forward.

Although England lost the game, that inning defined the route forward for English players in limited-overs cricket.

