Top 5 lowest totals in IPL finals ft. SRH in 2024

Performing in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) final is not everyone's cup of tea. On many occasions, the teams topping the points table in the league stage, crumble under pressure to fall short of lifting the title.

In particular, we will talk about the batting failures of teams over the years, which rank among the most disappointing totals in the summit clash.

On that note, let's take a look at the five lowest totals in the finals of the cash-rich league history.

#5 Rajasthan Royals - 130/9, IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 final witnessed Rajasthan Royals squaring off with Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Jos Buttler (39) provided a decent start to the Royals. However, the rest of the batting line-up couldn't hold their nerves after the dismissal of the openers.

Trending

Skipper Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets, while Sai Kishore managed a return of two wickets as RR posted 130/9. In response, Shubman Gill (45*) was impressive at the top. Meanwhile, David Miller (32*) and Pandya (34) played sensible knocks to seal the chase with 11 balls to spare.

#4 Mumbai Indians - 129/8, IPL 2017

In an exciting finale, Mumbai Indians clashed against Rising Pune Supergiant. Batting first, Mumbai's top-order couldn't be potent enough with their performances. However, the contributions of Krunal Pandya (47) and Rohit Sharma (24) paved the way for them to compile a respectable total of 129/8.

Jaydev Unadkat, Dan Christian, and Adam Zampa scalped two wickets each for the Pune-based side. However, in response, the Supergiant were restricted to 128/6, as MI won by one run in a cliffhanger.

The fiery pace of Mitchell Johnson (3/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/26) helped MI to lift their third IPL title.

#3 Rising Pune Supergiant - 128/6, IPL 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant lost Rahul Tripathi (3) early in the chase against Mumbai Indians in the 2017 final. However, Ajinkya Rahane (44) and Steve Smith (51) added a crucial 54-run stand for the second wicket.

As it looked like Pune would cruise onto an easy victory, the dismissals of Rahane and Smith put them under pressure. Then, MS Dhoni (10) and Manoj Tiwary (7) couldn't excel under pressure. With four needed off the last ball, Dan Christian ran for a two, but Washington Sundar was run out as they were trying for a triple.

As a result, the Supergiant lost the game by just a solitary run.

#2 Chennai Super Kings - 125/9, IPL 2013

The 2013 IPL finale witnessed Mumbai Indians taking on their arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings in Eden Gardens. After being reduced to 16/3 in the fourth over, MI made an impressive comeback, courtesy of Dinesh Karthik (21) and Ambati Rayudu (37).

Then, Kieron Pollard (60* off 32) played one of his finest IPL knocks to help Mumbai post a modest total of 148 on the board. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with four scalps.

In response, CSK were put under tremendous pressure from the duo of Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson and were struggling at 39/6 in the eighth over. Although, Dhoni slammed 63* off 45, the Super Kings finished on 125/9 in their stipulated 20 overs. Apart from Malinga and Johnson, Harbhajan Singh picked up two wickets each.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 113/10, IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 witnessed the SunRisers Hyderabad posting the lowest-ever score in the final. Interestingly, the SunRisers achieved the highest-ever total of 287 in the same season.

In the first over of the innings, Mitchell Starc bowled a peach to breach the defense of Abhishek Sharma (2), while Vaibhav Arora took Travis Head's (0) wicket. Then, Aiden Markram (20), Heinrich Klaasen (16), and Nitish Reddy (13) couldn't convert their starts into a substantial knock.

Expand Tweet

Skipper Pat Cummins (24) was the top-scorer as the SunRisers were bundled out for a meager 113. Andre Russell took three wickets and was the finest performer for the Knight Riders.

Thereafter, KKR secured a dominating victory by chasing down the score under 11 overs. Venkatesh Iyer scored a half-century and returned as the top-scorer for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback