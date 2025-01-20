Top 5 moments from 50th anniversary celebration of Wankhede Stadium ft. Sunil Gavaskar's dance

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) organized a special event to celebrate 50 years of Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, January 19. Current and former stars of Mumbai cricket, namely Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane attended the grand event.

The association also sold tickets for this event, allowing fans to enjoy a special night with the heroes of Mumbai cricket at the Wankhede Stadium. There were several memorable moments from the celebration at the iconic venue.

We take a look at the top five moments from the #Wankhede50 event in Mumbai.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar dances to 'Om Shanti Om'

Sunil Gavaskar is 75 years old but it seemed like he was 25 when he grooved to the beats of 'Om Shanti Om' song at the Wankhede Stadium. The host Shekhar Ravjiani prompted Gavaskar to shake a leg and he joined in with some special moves of his own.

The Mumbai Cricket Association shared the video of Gavaskar's dance on their Instagram profile. The reel quickly went viral on the platform, gaining more than 70,000 likes within 18 hours.

You can watch it below:

#2 Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar sing 'Om Shanti Om'

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was on the stage as well during the same segment. He appeared to enjoy Sunil Gavaskar's dance and also sang the lyrics of the song before Gavaskar joined in as well.

It was a visual treat to see the two Little Masters from Mumbai sing a song together at the Wankhede Stadium. You can watch the clip of the duo singing together in the above-mentioned post from MCA.

#3 Rohit Sharma's cute interaction with a young fan

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma was also a special guest at this event. Sharma was in the front row on the ground when a young fan approached him for an autograph. The Indian skipper obliged and signed his bat.

The fan came back to Rohit for a fist bump. Rohit obliged again to bring a smile to the young fan's face. MCA shared the reel on Instagram and it has crossed 60,000 likes already.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar chants echo in the Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar is popularly known as the 'God of Cricket' for his incredible achievements on the field. The Little Master played the last Test of his career at the Wankhede Stadium back in 2013.

Twelve years later, Tendulkar walked down to the stage with thunderous 'Sachin, Sachin' chants echoing in the same stadium. The organizers also put up some pictures and videos from Tendulkar's last Test on the big screen when he walked down the ramp.

#5 Rohit Sharma stops Ravi Shastri from taking the corner seat

The heroes of Mumbai cricket were invited to the stage and honored together at the #Wankhede50 event. Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma were two of the heroes and the former opted to sit in the corner, allowing others to take the centre seats.

However, as soon as Rohit saw Shastri going towards the corner seat, he requested him to take one of the seats in the middle. The heartwarming video quickly went viral on the internet and you can watch it here.

