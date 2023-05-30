Top 5 moments of IPL 2023

IPL 2023 is officially in the history books. After a long wait, the IPL final finally came to an end. Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the champions of this year's edition. They beat the defending champions Gujarat Titans to win their fifth IPL trophy.

Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians emerged as the Top 4 teams of the season. In the end, GT and CSK made it to the final, where the Super Kings won on the last ball.

Now that the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has concluded, here's a look at the top five moments of the season.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja hits a 4 and 6 off the last 2 balls of IPL 2023

The best moment of the IPL season came on the final day of the tournament when Chennai Super Kings needed 10 runs off two balls. Ravindra Jadeja whacked a four and a six to help CSK win their fifth title.

While Jadeja's winning hit was quite special, MS Dhoni lifting him after the shot made the moment even more memorable. You can watch the two clips in the tweets above.

#2 Rinku Singh smacks 5 sixes off 5 balls to win it for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders took on the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9, 2023, in an afternoon match. GT seemed the favorites to win the game as they posted a 200+ score on the board, and then, Rashid Khan took a hat-trick.

The equation was down to 29 runs off five balls. Rinku Singh was on strike, and the KKR star smacked five sixes off five balls to help the Knight Riders register a memorable win.

#3 Shubman Gill destroys Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player of the Season award for his magnificent performances in IPL 2023. The Gujarat Titans star played the best knock of his career in the Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians.

Gill scored 129 runs off 60 balls and helped the Titans qualify for the final once again. He also set a new record for the highest individual score by a batter in IPL playoffs history.

#4 RCB vs LSG rivalry in IPL 2023

A new rivalry earned the attention of the fans in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. It was between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants.

In the first match between the two teams, LSG celebrated aggressively in Bengaluru after chasing a massive target in an intense run-chase. Gautam Gambhir silenced the crowd, while Avesh Khan threw his helmet.

In reply, when RCB went to Lucknow and successfully defended a low score, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq ended up having an intense fight. The battle continued on social media as well, and it entertained the fans a lot.

#5 MS Dhoni's return to MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2023

MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home of Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai-based franchise returned to their den for the first time since 2019 for a match against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 3.

When Dhoni walked out to bat in that game, he received a thunderous response from the fans. The wicket-keeper batter smacked two sixes against Mark Wood and helped his team win that IPL 2023 match by 12 runs.

