Top 5: Most dot balls bowled by an Indian player in the IPL history

Sagar Naresh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 299 // 08 Jul 2018, 16:07 IST

T20 is a fierce competition. More often than not, the results are in the favor of the batting side. IPL is the biggest T20 tournament, where the players from around the world compete against each other to achieve the glory. Let us take a look at how the Indian players have fared at the best T20 tournament in terms of bowling the most number of dot balls.

5. Ravichandran Ashwin

The magical off-spinner, R Ashwin is at the 5th position. Ashwin has played a total of 125 matches and bowled 432.2 overs with 968 dot balls. He also boasts a low economy of 6.73, which is quite good in terms of T20 cricket and especially IPL. He is the current captain of KXIP.

4. Piyush Chawla

Chawla has played 144 matches with 476.1 overs and has bowled a staggering 1,020 dot balls in IPL history. He maintains a decent economy rate of 7.71 in IPL. He has been an integral part of the KKR in IPL. He has taken a total of 140 wickets in the IPL.