Top 5 oldest players in IPL 2025 ft. MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on Saturday, March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Rides hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata. This will be the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

The IPL is known to provide opportunities to several youngsters from not just India but across the globe every season. It will be not different this time around as teams have some of the most talented young players in their squads.

While they will have an opportunity to display their talent in a high-pressure tournament, they will also be able to run shoulders with some of the most experienced and senior players.

Along with youngsters, the IPL has also become a platform for older players to continue playing competitive cricket, even if they are nearing the end of their playing careers.

Let us take a look at the top five oldest players who will participate in the IPL 2025 season.

Top 5 oldest players in IPL 2025

#5 Moeen Ali

Kolkata Knight Riders Starts Off Their IPL 2025 Season With Practice Session - Source: Getty

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will be the fifth oldest player in IPL 2025. He will be 37 years and 277 days old when the league begins. Ahead of the 2025 season mega-auction, Moeen was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of ₹2 crore.

Kolkata will play their first game on the opening day of the season (March 22) against RCB. Moeen Ali has played 67 games in the IPL and has scored 1,162 runs with a strike rate of 141.53. He has also picked up 35 wickets with the ball.

#4 Rohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Current Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma successfully has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies and is one of the most successful captains in the history of the league. He was retained by the Mumbai Indians for ₹16.30 crore ahead of the mega-auction.

Rohit will be 37 years and 326 days old when the 2025 season begins. He has amassed 6,628 runs in 257 matches with two hundreds and 43 fifties to his name. The right-hander will play a key role for Mumbai this year as well.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals And Gujarat Titans Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket recently. However, he will continue to play in the IPL at 38. Ashwin returned to his home franchise Chennai Super Kings after being picked by the side for ₹9.75 crore during the mega-auction.

Ashwin has grabbed 180 wickets from 212 games in the league so far at an average of 29.82 and an economy rate of 7.12. He has also scored 800 runs with the bat. The all-rounder will be a valuable player to Chennai given his experience and knowledge of the local conditions.

#2 Faf du Plessis

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Star South African batter Faf du Plessis, who is 40, has shown that he still has it in him to play in the IPL. Last season, he led RCB to the playoffs but was released by the side later. During the mega-auction, he was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

Faf du Plessis has been consistent with the bat in the last three seasons. Overall, he has scored 4,571 runs from 145 matches. He will have a crucial role to play this year as Delhi Capitals have also named him as the vice-captain of the team.

#1 MS Dhoni

IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is the oldest player in IPL 2025 at the age of 43. He was retained by Chennai under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega-auction.

Dhoni has led Chennai to five titles and is among the most successful captains in the history of the league. Last season, he scored 161 runs from 11 innings at a whopping strike rate of 220.54. The seasoned campaigner will have a vital role to play down the order and with the gloves behind the wickets as well.

