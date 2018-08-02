Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 players with most runs in the history of IPL

Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    02 Aug 2018, 01:55 IST

Kohli has
Kohli has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL

With the conclusion of the 2018 IPL season, a total of 11 seasons of IPL have been played. We have seen some new emerging players every season. Amongst the batsmen, a lot of young talent has come out in the open with the help of the IPL.

However, only the best out of these batsmen have been able to perform consistently over the 11 seasons and feature on our list of the top five players with most runs scored in the history of IPL.

But before we go ahead, we must mention some players, 3 to be exact, who have scored more than 4000 runs and still narrowly miss out on our main list. In the next season, it is very much possible that one of these three players breaks into the top 5 list.

At No. 8, we have David Warner who is currently the last entrant in the 4000 run club. The Australian batsmen was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 season and has scored 4014 runs in his IPL career in 114 innings only. He has an average of 40.54 and strike rate of 142.13.

CLT20 2012 Chennai Super Kings v Yorkshire Carnegie
The CSK made an emotional return to the IPL after being banned for two seasons They were captained by MSD

At No. 7, we have none other than MS Dhoni who has been one of the best and most consistent performers in the history of the IPL. Despite coming down the order, Dhoni has scored 4016 runs in 158 innings at an average of 40.16 and strike rate of 138.19.

England & India Net Sessions
Dhawan is one of the most dangerous openers in the IPL.

At No. 6, we have another Indian in Shikhar Dhawan. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener has scored 4058 runs in 142 innings at an average of 33.26 and strike rate of 123.53.

All these 3 players are very close to the top 5 and can surely break into the top 5 after some good performances in the upcoming season. Now, moving onto our main list.

#5 Robin Uthappa (4086 runs)

Australia v India - Commonwealth Bank Series 2nd Final
The Karnataka batsman has been a key member of the KKR team

Robin Uthappa is rather unlucky to have not been able to make it to the Indian team. He has played some match-winning performances for KKR in the IPL.

Stats: Uthappa is the fifth highest run scorer in the history of IPL. In a total of 158 innings, he has scored 4086 runs. He has had an average of 28.57 and strike rate of 131.84. Uthappa is rather unlucky to have not been able to make it to the Indian team. He has played some match-winning performances for KKR in the IPL.

