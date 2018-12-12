Top 5 run-getters for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have been one of the most-successful IPL teams over the years, with three titles, the joint-most along with Chennai Super Kings. After two not so impressive seasons where they failed to reach the semifinals, MI managed to reach the finals in 2010, only to lose to CSK in the finals in a nail-biting contest. Since then, MI have been a formidable side and have had a settled look since 2011.

MI have the reputation of unearthing a new talent every year which includes the likes of Bumrah, Hardik and Krunal Pandya. With an enviable coaching staff, MI is the perfect platform a budding youngster can dream of.

The title win in 2017 was followed by a disappointing season in 2018 where they played way below their potential. One of their prominent batsmen, Ambati Rayudu was released and bought by CSK, and his absence was clearly felt in the MI camp.

Similarly, there have been a number of batsmen who have held the flag of MI high since last 7-8 years. Here we look at some of those batsmen, the ones with most runs for Mumbai Indians.

5. Lendl Simmons

The Caribbean batsman, who had been an opener for MI till 2018, stands fifth in the list of most aggregate runs for the franchise. Simmons had 1079 runs from just 29 innings, at an impressive average of 39.96 and a strike rate of 126.64.

Simmons has 11 fifties and a solitary hundred to his name, with a best score of 100*. He has his 109 fours and 44 sixes in the IPL. After playing for MI till the 2017 edition, Simmons did not find a buyer in 2018 and went unsold. Considering that he is not a regular in the West Indies side, he might go unsold in the 2019 auctions as well.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

The icon for the team in 2008, Sachin is the biggest reason for the huge fan following MI have. Starting his IPL career slowly, Sachin went on to dominate the shortest format as well, winning the coveted Orange Cap in the 2010 edition, where he took his team to finals as a skipper. The 2013 edition saw Sachin hit his only T20 hundred.

Sachin has 2334 runs from 78 innings, at an average of 34.84 and strike rate of 119.82, the lowest in this list. He scored 13 fifties and one hundred, with a best score of 100*. He has the most fours (295) for MI, along with 29 sixes. Sachin continued his superb run till 2013, the year he retired from IPL when his team won both the IPL and Champions League.

3. Ambati Rayudu

The former ICL batsman, Ambati Rayudu has been one of the underrated batsmen in the IPL. Starting his IPL career for MI in 2010, Rayudu wasted no time in impressing one and all and was a hit in his debut season. He was a consistent performer for MI, floating at all positions from 3 to 7, till 2018 when he was bought by CSK.

Rayudu scored 2416 from 107 innings, at an average of 27.15 and strike rate of 126.16. His numbers do not do justice to the role he played for the three-time champions. He has 14 fifties to his name with a highest score of 81*. With 205 fours, Rayudu has the third-most fours for MI, along with 79 sixes. Currently, he is a key part in the CSK lineup and is going to be India's much-needed number 4 in the World Cup.

2. Kieron Pollard

Catching the attention of the World in the 2009 Champions League after scoring a match-winning 18-ball 54*, Pollard was bought by MI in the subsequent auction and has been a constant figure for them since then. He has matured a lot over the years and is now one of the most experienced campaigners in the squad. Though his bowling has faded since a couple of years, he still remains an asset with the bat for MI.

Pollard has 2477 runs from 121 innings, at an average of 28.15 and strike rate of 145.79. His six-hitting abilities have won MI a lot of matches from difficult situations. With a best score of 78*, Pollard has 13 fifties to his name. Pollard has hit the most sixes for MI (153) along with 167 fours.

1. Rohit Sharma

One of the most valuable batsman in limited overs cricket right now, Rohit has been a sensation in the IPL right from the beginning. It was a masterstroke from MI, buying Rohit in the 2011 auctions. Rohit has mostly played in the middle order for MI, despite being a regular opener for India since 2013. Apart from his batting, Rohit has won MI three titles, the joint most in IPL, with his brilliant captaincy. Thought 2018 did not go well for Rohit, he is expected to return to his best in the next season.

Rohit has 3323 runs to his name from 124 innings, with an average of 32.26 and strike rate of 130.88. With 26 fifties and a solitary hundred, Rohit has the most fifty-plus scores for MI. He has hit 283 fours and 133 sixes for MI, the second most after Pollard.

For MI to repeat the success of 2013, 2015 and 2017, they need their skipper to fire with the bat and better his performance of 2018. Apart from Rohit, Pollard is someone on whom MI will rely to carry them forward.

