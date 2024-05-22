Top 5 spells by an RCB bowler in IPL playoffs ft. Daniel Vettori 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have defied the odds to make it to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, but their job is only half done. The Faf du Plessis-led side need to extend their winning run to three more matches to get their hands on the title for the first time in their history.

Even though RCB have not won a title yet, they are no stranger to playoff action. The franchise have made it to the knockout stages of the IPL on nine occasions in the past, and have put on some memorable displays.

RCB are mostly known for their batting prowess, but their bowlers have also stepped on occasions, especially in the playoffs over the years. On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 spells by an RCB bowler in IPL playoffs.

#1 Daniel Vettori (3/19; IPL 2011 Qualifier 2; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

RCB came up against MI in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural IPL playoffs in the 2011 edition, after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1. Opening batter Chris Gayle put on a show by scoring 89 runs off 47 deliveries to give the bowlers 186 runs to defend.

In reply, MI struggled to put on partnerships during the run chase, but were still in the game midway through the innings. However, left-arm spinner and franchise skipper Daniel Vettori squashed MI's hopes with a tight spell.

The New Zealand international conceded only 19 runs off his four overs, and even picked up three wickets. He claimed Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu's crucial wickets in the 11th over that turned the match around completely. He also dismissed Kieron Pollard in his next over to effectively end MI's campaign.

#2 Shane Watson (4/29; IPL 2016 Qualifier 1; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

RCB's entry into their second-ever final is mostly remembered for AB de Villiers' heroics in the run chase against the Gujarat Lions, but the bowlers had also played their part in the first innings.

Building on Iqbal Abdullah's double strike in the second over, Shane Watson dismissed Suresh Raina in the fourth over to leave the visitors reeling at 9/3 in the fourth over. After the Gujarat Lions had repaired the innings, Watson returned to the attack to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja, which was a timely strike for RCB.

The Australian all-rounder struck twice in his final over to remove Dwayne Bravo and Eklavya Dwivedi to finish with figures of 4/29. He was unfortunately dismissed for one run off six deliveries during the run chase though.

#3 Harshal Patel (1/25; IPL 2022 Eliminator; Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Again, the 2022 IPL Eliminator automatically invokes Rajat Patidar's masterclass, but the bowlers had the task of defending the mammoth target in good conditions.

With KL Rahul leading the charge and Deepak Hooda also playing a vital hand, there was pressure on the RCB bowlers. When all of the other bowlers went for runs, Harshal Patel chipped in with a brilliant spell that went under the radar.

The right-arm pacer conceded only 25 runs off his four overs in the contest that witnessed exactly 400 runs across both innings. Patel also claimed Stoinis' crucial wicket in the 18th over that played a huge part in RCB winning by 14 runs.

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal (2/16; IPL 2021 Eliminator; Sharjah Cricket Stadium)

RCB and KKR were involved in a low-scoring thriller in the IPL 2021 Eliminator. Although the Virat Kohli-led side ended up on the losing side, the bowlers put in a serious shift and gave it their all while trying to defend a low total.

The KKR spinners had worked their magic to reduce RCB to just 138/7 in the first innings. In reply, the opening batters had given the two-time winners a solid start, before Yuzvendra Chahal came into the attack right after the powerplay. The leg-spinner struck in his very first over, dismissing Rahul Tripathi.

He even accounted for the wicket of Nitish Rana to conclude his spell, and finish with imperious figures of 2/16 off four overs. However, the rest of the bowling unit could not chip in during the middle overs, and KKR eventually managed to scale the total with a couple of balls to spare.

#5 Sreenath Aravind (2-20; IPL 2015 Eliminator; MCA Stadium, Pune)

RCB are set to meet the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, and the two sides had met at the same stage of the tournament in 2015. Back then, RCB had put in an all-round display, and had particularly impressed with the ball.

After posting 180 on the board, RCB made a brilliant start with the ball. Left-arm pacer Sreenath Aravind struck with the new ball to remove the ever-dangerous Shane Watson. He was influential in the powerplay in his first spell, and then also dismissed James Faulkner in his last over to take RCB even closer to the win.

Aravind finished with figures of 2/20 as RCB claimed a mammoth 71-run victory in the Eliminator contest.

