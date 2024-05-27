Top 5 Sunil Narine moments in IPL 2024

As the curtains closed on the IPL 2024 season, discussions around the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) producing the best single-edition performance started doing the rounds. After all, they lost just three games in the entire tournament, finished with the highest-ever net run rate, and dominated the grand finale like never before.

Yet, a deep dive into IPL 2024 begs a better question: whether Sunil Narine's all-round showing was the greatest by a cricketer in the IPL. And the answer should be a unanimous 'Yes.'

The 36-year-old scored 448 runs at a strike rate of over 180 and picked up 17 wickets at an economy of under 6.70 in 15 outings. Narine's extraordinary heroics had him in the top 12 of the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts of IPL 2024.

Opening the batting, the West Indian often got KKR off to blistering starts, and with the ball, needless to say, Narine stifled opposing batters to submission. The IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker also won a record third MVP award, helping KKR triumph for a third time in their history.

Despite the incredible overall showing, Narine had a few special moments that deserve reminiscing. Here are the five best from IPL 2024:

#1 Maiden T20 century against RR

For one of the all-time great T20 bowlers, Sunil Narine's best moments of IPL 2024 came with the bat at the top of the order. With the license to attack the opposition bowlers from the get-go, the 36-year-old thrilled KKR fans with several batting highlights.

Yet, none top his maiden T20 century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, Narine shredded the RR bowlers, especially the world-class spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, with 13 boundaries and six maximums.

He finished with 109 off 56 deliveries to propel KKR to a massive 223-6 in 20 overs. While the knock went in vain thanks to Jos Buttler's century in the run-chase, Narine's batting display remains etched in the memories of cricket fans around the country.

#2 Brilliant direct hit to run out Prabhsimran Singh

Despite his brilliance with ball and bat, Sunil Narine's fielding has often been an Achilles heel to his sides. Thus, his direct hit to run out Prabhsimran Singh in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash of IPL 2024 made everyone take notice.

Chasing 262 for victory, PBKS were off to a sparkling start, racing to 93/0 in 5.5 overs. However, the greed to steal a single cost PBKS dearly, as Narine hit the stumps directly from short-fine leg to end Prabhsimran's vigil for 54 off 20 deliveries.

Narine's brilliant fielding seemed like it could be the turnaround that tilts the game in KKR's favor but they could not overcome Jonny Bairstow's breathtaking century and suffered an eight-wicket defeat.

#3 Three sixes in four balls against Marcus Stoinis

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced the brunt of another Sunil Narine batting onslaught in their clash against KKR at home. The champion West Indian raced away to a 27-ball half-century to propel KKR to a rollicking start of 110/1 in 10 overs.

LSG skipper KL Rahul threw the ball to Marcus Stoinis to put a halt to the scoring but things went further south. Narine pulverized the Aussie all-rounder for three maximums in the final four balls of the 11th over to dent an already demoralized LSG unit.

He finished on 81 off 39 to help KKR post a massive 235/6 in 20 overs, a total that proved 98 runs too many for the LSG batters.

#4 Double-wicket over against RCB

It was a surprisingly silent evening for Sunil Narine with bat and ball in KKR's mid-season clash against RCB at the Eden Gardens.

The West Indian great scored only a 15-ball 10 despite KKR's outstanding batting display of 222/6 in 20 overs. With the ball, Narine conceded 24 runs without a wicket in his first three overs.

Yet, with the game hanging in the balance at RCB needing 78 off the final overs, Narine came to the party. The 36-year-old picked up the crucial wickets of Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror to derail RCB's hopes of a win.

Narine finished with figures of 2/34 in four overs as KKR pulled off a thrilling one-run victory.

#5 Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir lifting each other after winning the IPL 2024 title

Sunil Narine has never been one to display too many emotions and perform over-the-top celebrations on the field. Yet, even he could not hide his elation after KKR culminated their dominant run through IPL 2024 with a masterful performance in the final and a third title.

During the celebrations, Narine lifted team mentor Gautam Gambhir followed by Gambhir lifting Narine with the duo brimming with joy.

The pair share a wonderful history dating back to when Narine joined the franchise in 2012 under Gambhir's captaincy. The West Indian played a vital role in KKR's title runs in 2012 and 2014, helping Gambhir become one of IPL's best captains.

The reunion as Gambhir returned as mentor this season couldn't have been sweeter, with KKR pulling off a third title in franchise history.

