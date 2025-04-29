Top 5 youngest batters to score a hundred in the IPL ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Several batters have smashed hundreds in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, very few batters have gotten to the three-figure mark at a young age compared to the others.

Ad

The IPL has been a platform where youngsters have always been given opportunities and have made their mark. In the current season, another young batter has rewritten history books at the tender age of just 14. Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi displayed the immense talent that he has.

He became the youngest batter in the history of the league to score a hundred, joining and topping a list of renowned batters who have achieved the feat of scoring a hundred in the tournament at a young age.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On that note, let us take a look at the top five youngest batters to score a hundred in the IPL.

Youngest batters to score a hundred in the IPL

#5 Yashasvi Jaiswal

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden IPL hundred in the 2023 season against Mumbai Indians (MI). He was just 21 years and 123 days when he achieved this feat.

Ad

The left-hander slammed 124 runs off just 62 balls, hitting 16 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200. His century went in vain as MI won the match eventually. However, it was a knock that showed what he is capable of and his potential, which has made him a key member of the Indian team as well in today's time.

#4 Devdutt Padikkal

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Devdutt Padikkal has been in top form this season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He left his mark in the IPL with the same franchise, from where he began his journey in the league.

Ad

In the 2021 season against RR, at the age of 20 years and 289 days, Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden century in the league. He scored an unbeaten 101 off just 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 194.23. RCB won the game and he was also awarded the 'Player of the Match.'

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Rishabh Pant scored his maiden IPL hundred playing for his former franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018. He was just 20 years and 218 days old at the time. Delhi had lost quick wickets at the top when Pant walked in at number four under pressure against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

The left-hander made an unbeaten 128 off just 63 balls, including 15 fours and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 203.17. While Delhi ended up losing the game and Pant's century went in vain, it was a sensational knock nonetheless.

#2 Manish Pandey

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2010 Champions League Semi Final - Source: Getty

Manish Pandey held the record for being the youngest player to score a hundred in the IPL until Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blitz in the present season. Playing for RCB in 2009 against Deccan Chargers, Pandey had slammed an unbeaten ton. He was just 19 years and 253 days old when he made the record.

Ad

The right-hander had scored 114 not out off 73 balls. His knock included 10 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 156.16. RCB went on to win the game and Manish Pandey also won the 'Player of the Match' award for his impressive ton.

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Young 14-year-old RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a record-breaking innings against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 28. Playing in his maiden IPL season, the youngster had shown glimpses of his potential in his first few knocks.

Ad

However, when RR were in a must-win situation, chasing a massive target of 210, he stepped up and decided to go all bonkers against one of the best bowling attacks of the season. He took the bowlers to the cleaners without any mercy, slamming a swashbuckling century, making 101 off just 38 balls, hitting seven fours and 11 sixes at a whopping strike-rate of 265.79.

He therefore broke Manish Pandey's long-standing record to become the youngest centurion in the IPL at the age of just 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More