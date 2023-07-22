Trent Boult's 3 best moments in the IPL

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult turns 34 today (July 22, 2023). A brilliant new-ball bowler with the ability to swing the ball both ways, he started his international career in Tests in 2011 before making his ODI and T20I debuts over the next two years.

Recently, he has transitioned into a freelance cricketer after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) mutually agreed to release him from a central contract last year. However, he still has a casual agreement with the board where he'll be available for a few international matches, likely including the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Boult has not only bowled a few fiery spells against India over the years but has also enjoyed some success in the IPL. He has played 88 matches for five teams - SunRisers Hyderabad (2015-2016), Kolkata Knight Riders (2017), Delhi Capitals (2018–2019), Mumbai Indians (2020–2021) and Rajasthan Royals (2022).

Here's a look at his top-three moments in the league:

#3 *That* catch to dismiss Virat Kohli - IPL 2018

In IPL 2018, in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Boult produced one of the best catches seen in the IPL. Harshal Patel, who was playing for DC then, bowled a full toss at Virat Kohli's legs, which the batter flicked to square leg.

Boult was placed perfectly for it but misjudged it initially and took a few steps forward. But he soon realized it might go over him and there was no time to go back so jumped high and plucked it with his wrong hand. The backward and up motion made him fall behind and inches before the boundary cushions.

Boult immediately stood up and had an iconic look, as if he had surprised himself, and then just gave a smile. Kohli couldn't believe it but had to go. RCB still won that match, though, with AB de Villiers's 90 (39) helping them chase 175 easily.

#2 Cleaning up KL Rahul on the first ball - IPL 2022

Boult, playing for Rajasthan Royals, bowled perhaps his best delivery in the IPL to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on the first ball last year.

The Super Giants were chasing 166 and the Kiwi pacer came around the wicket against Rahul on the first ball. He hurled the ball from slightly wide off the crease and angled it into the right-hander. It swung in big and nipped in further after pitching to miss Rahul's flick by a few centimeters and crash into the leg stump.

The next ball was wide but on the second legal delivery, he came over the wicket to trap right-hander Krishnappa Gowtham in front with an in-swinger. The Super Giants were reduced to 1/2 and eventually fell short by three runs.

#1 Trent Boult was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2020 final

The New Zealand pacer's best moment in the IPL came in Dubai on November 10, 2020. It was the final and Delhi Capitals won the toss against Mumbai Indians and opted to bat first. Ricky Ponting tried to switch things up by sending finisher Marcus Stoinis to open in the big game alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Boult got rid of Stoini on the first ball with a good-length pacy delivery on the body that took a thick outside edge to the wicketkeeper. In his next over, he took out DC's No. 3, Ajinkya Rahane for 2 (4).

When Shreyas Iyer's team rebuilt around their captain and vice-captain Rishabh Pant and needed Shimron Hetmyer to give them a strong finish, Boult came back to bowl the 18th over and dismissed the West Indian too with a slower one. The spell showed his all-round skills and he deservedly won the Player of the Match.

Boult was extremely crucial to Mumbai Indians' IPL-winning campaign, taking 25 wickets at an average of 18.28. This was his best-ever season in the league and he also bowled his best spell of 4/18 against Chennai Super Kings in the edition.