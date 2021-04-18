IPL 2021: Twitter goes berserk as AB de Villiers smashes 76 off 34 balls

RCB's AB de Villiers lit up the Chepauk in Chennai with a blistering knock in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His knock of 76 from 34 balls excited the fans and the experts alike, with all of them expressing great delight on Twitter.

AB de Villiers walked into the middle following the fall of Devdutt Padikkal's wicket in the 12th over of the innings. He didn't hit top gear straight away and was watchful initially as Glenn Maxwell took the attack to the bowlers from the other end.

The South African scored 12 runs from his first nine balls and took off after that, smashing Varun Chakravarthy for a couple of consecutive boundaries in the 15th over.

He was batting on 33 off 20 deliveries when Glenn Maxwell fell for 78 off 49 balls in the 17th over of the innings. After the fall of this wicket, he took it upon himself to get RCB to a big total.

He scored 16 runs in the 18th over, which was bowled by Andre Russell, and added another seven runs to his tally in the 19th over. He went all-out in the final over of the innings and accrued 20 runs as RCB finished with a total of 204/4.

Cricket aficionados were absolutely delighted with his innings, and some even demanded that the 37-year-old must make it back into the South African team again.

Here are some interesting reactions on AB de Villiers' knock:

Surely South Africa, you have to find a way to play @ABdeVilliers17 in the #T20WorldCup. Surely. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2021

Just when I felt that Maxwell played one of his best ever T20 knocks in this pitch I cant believe that it could be the second best in the innings!! ABD is a genius.. — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 18, 2021

Lads, that was a 37-year-old smashing world beaters all over the park on a hot Chennai afternoon. #ABdeVilliers #IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 18, 2021

People: Chennai pitch is difficult to bat after power play.



ABD: OK



(Scores 76 Runs in 34 Balls) — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 18, 2021

Special knock by a special player #ABD . Unlike other tracks on this ground, this one looks batsmen friendly. But 205 is a mighty tall target, more so after that demoralising hammering from de Villiers and Maxwell — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 18, 2021

Retired From International Cricket

Still Destroying all the Best Bowlers in the World

Only One Man can do this and he Is Mr 360 #ABdeVilliers 🔥 #rcbvskkr #KKRvsRCB #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/6vWG4KdVxU — Raja VJッ (@rajavjoff) April 18, 2021

Absolute Master Class, Boundless

Watching their partnership is truly a feat for the eyes#ABdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/tQQXX7vurU — Existential Nihilist (@sriramTWEETZ) April 18, 2021

When AB De Villiers gets going, he makes KKR bowlers look like RCB bowlers — Sandwich (@Aashish_rajz) April 18, 2021

I just watched a natural wonder of the world. It’s called AB de Villiers. #KKRvsRCB #IPL2021 — Ravi Naidoo (@ravinaidoo) April 18, 2021

Man, How do you do it?#ABdeVilliers: I see the ball, I hit the ball. #Genius🐐 pic.twitter.com/WoJO2Phg97 — Yuvaraj (@UVisuals_) April 18, 2021

Strike Rates in the last 4 overs at Chepauk .



Fun stat



KKR -93.87

SRH -120.83

MI- 126.02

RCB -186.11

ABD-250 #RCBvKKR — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 18, 2021

AB de Villiers' wonderful IPL record in Chennai

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for its sluggish tracks, where the batsmen usually find it difficult to score runs. But in the case of AB de Villiers, the scenario is quite different.

AB de Villiers has always enjoyed batting at this venue, scoring 353 runs in 11 IPL innings here, including three half-centuries. His average in this stadium is 44.12, and he bats at a strike rate of 163.42.

His score of 76* in this match is his highest IPL score in Chennai. AB de Villiers' extraordinary ability to slow down and even delay his bat lift while playing on this surface has helped him excel at this venue.