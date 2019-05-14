Twitter salutes Shane Watson for batting with a bleeding knee in the IPL 2019 Final

Shane Watson - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 2019 season of the IPL is finally over. In one of the most exciting finals in the history of IPL, the Mumbai Indians edged out Chennai Super Kings by one run to clinch their fourth IPL title. Chasing a target of 150 runs, Chennai almost closed out the match, courtesy of Shane Watson’s brilliant knock of 80 runs from just 59 balls. He was unfortunately run out in the last over, trying to steal a double.

Watson is a big-game player. He had scored a wonderful century in last year’s IPL final to take his team to victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This year as well, he almost guided his team past the finish line. Watson had mostly struggled throughout the league phase of IPL 2019 but CSK kept backing him. He finally came good in the playoffs, scoring half-centuries in the Qualifier 2 against the Delhi Capitals and in the final against MI. Overall, he ended the season with 398 runs from 17 innings.

An interesting story has come to the fore. CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has posted a story on his Instagram account stating that Watson had injured his left knee while diving and his knee was bleeding during the course of his innings but he didn’t tell anyone and kept on batting. It was probably his bleeding knee which hampered his running which saw him get run out.

Harbhajan Sing's Instagram story

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee…he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone. That’s our @srwatson33 Almost pulled it off for us last night,” Harbhajan’s Instagram story read.

The Australian cricketer has garnered a lot of respect for his dedication to the game during the final. Twitterati was in awe of Shane Watson’s fighting spirit and hailed him as a true warrior. Let us look at some tweets.

When he got run out thought it was a easy two. Now got to know he has batted with the bleeding knee... Massive respect champion 💛 pic.twitter.com/7lcLMtWKbi — Bobgally (@Krishnan_Masi) May 13, 2019

This is pure commitment and dedication for the team which you love! What an effort by Shane Watson to battle it out with injury and pain. Hats off Watto, you are a Champion!💛#CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove@ShaneRWatson33 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/hwuFZut9LQ — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) May 13, 2019

Respect for Shane Watson has gone beyond roof. His left knee seems to be badly injured with blood flowing out. He still batted and dived in the last over. Admirable from Watto to put his body on line at 38 after suffering from injuries throughout his career 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4yqeGoubk4 — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 13, 2019

Shane Watson. The ultimate hero. Who showed the world the color of blood can be yellow. God bless you #Watto You are a superhero. @ShaneRWatson33 Proud and honored that you are #CSK. #yellove #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/pgpmmalKTA — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 13, 2019

Shane Watson batting in the IPL Final with blood on his knees, had 6 stitches after the game but went about his business on the field without anybody knowing about what he was going through physically.



IPL is not fixed. These guys don't play only for the money.



This is passion. pic.twitter.com/F11ziWzbNs — Manya (@CSKian716) May 13, 2019

This is how you set examples for the next generation who are Watching the sport. Every action was by choice, not by chance. Take a bow @ShaneRWatson33.



Proud fan of @ChennaiIPL forever. 💛 🦁 Shane Watson, Watto Man !! pic.twitter.com/hBd0Y8gjva — Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) May 13, 2019

Whatever this man did last n8 was beyond! I mean Watson played a knock that will be remembered! The blood from his knees .... 😭 ...... Sometimes winning is not about the trophies it's about the heart and the soul and the blood that flows💓 #ShaneWatson 🔥 @ShaneRWatson33 pic.twitter.com/hrm3vxaIoT — Arohi...CSK 💛 (@armitage_arwen) May 13, 2019

That Faith From MSD & CSK Fans On Watson.. While he not well over d Season.. He Replied With tha bloody knee injury during play..! What a man.. He was... @ShaneRWatson33 u deserved it man... Bigggg Respect for u.. Waiting ur Innings next year with a bang 🙏 — × Kettavan Memes × (@kettavan_Memes) May 13, 2019

Harbhajan Singh revealed that Shane Watson batted with the bleeding knee even without telling anyone and almost won the game for CSK in finals. He got six stitches after the game.



Sums up the dedication! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 13, 2019