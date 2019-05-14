Twitter salutes Shane Watson for batting with a bleeding knee in the IPL 2019 Final
The 2019 season of the IPL is finally over. In one of the most exciting finals in the history of IPL, the Mumbai Indians edged out Chennai Super Kings by one run to clinch their fourth IPL title. Chasing a target of 150 runs, Chennai almost closed out the match, courtesy of Shane Watson’s brilliant knock of 80 runs from just 59 balls. He was unfortunately run out in the last over, trying to steal a double.
Watson is a big-game player. He had scored a wonderful century in last year’s IPL final to take his team to victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This year as well, he almost guided his team past the finish line. Watson had mostly struggled throughout the league phase of IPL 2019 but CSK kept backing him. He finally came good in the playoffs, scoring half-centuries in the Qualifier 2 against the Delhi Capitals and in the final against MI. Overall, he ended the season with 398 runs from 17 innings.
An interesting story has come to the fore. CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has posted a story on his Instagram account stating that Watson had injured his left knee while diving and his knee was bleeding during the course of his innings but he didn’t tell anyone and kept on batting. It was probably his bleeding knee which hampered his running which saw him get run out.
“Can you guys see the blood on his knee…he got 6 stitches after the game..got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone. That’s our @srwatson33 Almost pulled it off for us last night,” Harbhajan’s Instagram story read.
The Australian cricketer has garnered a lot of respect for his dedication to the game during the final. Twitterati was in awe of Shane Watson’s fighting spirit and hailed him as a true warrior. Let us look at some tweets.