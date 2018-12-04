Twitter takes a dig at Delhi Daredevils after they rename themselves as 'Delhi Capitals'

Back when the team was still called Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils, now re-branded as the Delhi Capitals, are the only IPL franchise to have never reached the final despite taking part in all the seasons.

“We wanted this name to mean something to each and everyone from Delhi,” said JSW Sports Director Parth Jindal while announcing the name change.

“Delhi is the power centre of the country, it is the capital, therefore the name Delhi Capitals,” Jindal said. The team retained the old color combination of red and blue. “Our logo has been inspired by the design of Parliament House‎. Tiger is our national animal and the three tigers idea is derived from the Ashok Chakra,” added Jindal.

Before the start of the previous season Delhi Daredevils had tried to revamp their side by bringing back Gautam Gambhir, but still they ended up eighth on the points table. They also saw a change in ownership ahead of the 2018 season as JSW Sports acquired a 50% stake in the Delhi franchise.

The majority shareholders of the franchise have had a big role in the decision to rechristen the team as Delhi Capitals.

Jindal also added, "Our supporting staff has a knack of picking raw talent and moulding them. Sandeep Lamichhane is a fine example of that. This season we have Kaif too who has been a natural talent scout too in this country. Shikhar Dhawan is a proven performer in IPL and he adds the perfect experience to the motivated young core of ours."

Discussing about the auction that will take place on December 18 in Jaipur, Jindal said, "We obviously can’t share them with you. The core of the team has remained the same for the last couple of years. We need to invest more in the youth and going forward, that is something we will continue to focus on."

Delhi Capitals will go into the auction with a purse of ₹25 crores.

Speaking about the retained players, Jindal said: "With Dhawan, we have got more solidity at the top. And the young guys who have been with us are doing well for India. The captain and coach are the same, there is continuity there."

However, the changing of the name hasn't exactly gone down well with the cricket world. Many have questioned why the franchise have spent so much time and money on the name, when instead they should be focusing on getting their team combination right.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the new name of the Delhi-based franchise:

That feeling when you spend large amounts of time and money on a big rebrand and the Twitter handle is already taken by a basketball team with 108 followers pic.twitter.com/jPiMikG5yd — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) December 4, 2018

Delhi Daredevils have renamed themselves as Delhi Capitals. Kings XI Punjab should change their name to "Chandigarh Shared Capitals" — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 4, 2018

Similarity between then them -

1.Both are Bald

2.Famous for changing names#DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/cfhIfMvy0X — Subham (@subhsays) December 4, 2018

They have by far been the team with least success in the IPL so far. Maybe changing the name will help. Delhi Capitals sounds awful but maybe as per numerology it will do the trick. 😀 https://t.co/5VDFZpkCXi — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) December 4, 2018

Interesting ideas for Delhi Capitals.



-Players with odd Jersey numbers to bowl at one end & even Jersey numbers to bowl at another.



-Ahead of the auction, Cricketers who have CNG vehicles will be given preference in the #IPL2019 auction and also team selection.#DelhiCapitals — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) December 4, 2018

According to sources, Yogi ji had called Delhi Daredevils office. #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/NbVRFjyZc5 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 4, 2018

Delhi Capitals se accha Daya Dandiya Devils kar dete alteast unhone GPL to jeeta hai — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 4, 2018

Mumbai Indians is still the worst team name in IPL. Just that we're used to it. #DelhiCapitals — Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) December 4, 2018

Legendary answer at unveiling of Delhi Daredevils being renamed Delhi Capitals.

Q: What does Delhi Capitals mean?

A: Capitals is like... what does Mumbai Indians mean? It's like that.



Truly, there can be no other rationale. The only other franchise name that makes as less sense. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) December 4, 2018

Dear Delhi Capitals owners, hire Washington Sunder in this year's IPL auction and give us the opportunity to call him Washington DC. — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 4, 2018

#NewIPLTeamName #HonestVersions



Mumbai Too Much Money Indians

Chennai They Somehow play Final Kings

Royally Challenged Bangalore

Rajasthan Forever Under Dogs

Sunrisers Bowlerabad

Delhi It Does Not Matter what the name is

Kolkata SRK Riders

Kings XI Bottom's Punjab — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 4, 2018

The only way DelhiDaredevils can win an IPL Trophy is by changing their name to Mumbai Indians or Chennai SuperKings!!#DelhiCapitals — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) December 4, 2018

Delhi changed their name thinking the acronym 'DC' will win them lPL. #DelhiCapitals — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 4, 2018

No, Delhi Capitals is not a foreign currency exchange shop in Connaught Place... #DelhiCapitals #DelhiDaredevils pic.twitter.com/9LRLbY8F56 — Ateet Sharma (@Ateet_Sharma) December 4, 2018

