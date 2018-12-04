Twitter takes a dig at Delhi Daredevils after they rename themselves as 'Delhi Capitals'
Delhi Daredevils, now re-branded as the Delhi Capitals, are the only IPL franchise to have never reached the final despite taking part in all the seasons.
“We wanted this name to mean something to each and everyone from Delhi,” said JSW Sports Director Parth Jindal while announcing the name change.
“Delhi is the power centre of the country, it is the capital, therefore the name Delhi Capitals,” Jindal said. The team retained the old color combination of red and blue. “Our logo has been inspired by the design of Parliament House. Tiger is our national animal and the three tigers idea is derived from the Ashok Chakra,” added Jindal.
Before the start of the previous season Delhi Daredevils had tried to revamp their side by bringing back Gautam Gambhir, but still they ended up eighth on the points table. They also saw a change in ownership ahead of the 2018 season as JSW Sports acquired a 50% stake in the Delhi franchise.
The majority shareholders of the franchise have had a big role in the decision to rechristen the team as Delhi Capitals.
Jindal also added, "Our supporting staff has a knack of picking raw talent and moulding them. Sandeep Lamichhane is a fine example of that. This season we have Kaif too who has been a natural talent scout too in this country. Shikhar Dhawan is a proven performer in IPL and he adds the perfect experience to the motivated young core of ours."
Discussing about the auction that will take place on December 18 in Jaipur, Jindal said, "We obviously can’t share them with you. The core of the team has remained the same for the last couple of years. We need to invest more in the youth and going forward, that is something we will continue to focus on."
Delhi Capitals will go into the auction with a purse of ₹25 crores.
Speaking about the retained players, Jindal said: "With Dhawan, we have got more solidity at the top. And the young guys who have been with us are doing well for India. The captain and coach are the same, there is continuity there."
However, the changing of the name hasn't exactly gone down well with the cricket world. Many have questioned why the franchise have spent so much time and money on the name, when instead they should be focusing on getting their team combination right.
