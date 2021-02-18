Twitterati roasts SRH for buying underperforming Kedar Jadav

Kedar Jadhav bagged a contract in two attempts at the IPL 2021 auction after he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his base price of ₹2 crore.

The 35-year-old went unsold when he went under the hammer for the first time. But he was later called back into the auction and SRH had no hesitation in snapping up the veteran.

Twitterati trolls SRH for buying Kedar Jadhav

A few eyebrows had already been raised when Kedar Jadhav set his base price to the maximum possible amount of ₹2 crore. Fans on Twitter were left baffled when they witnessed SRH bidding for the 35-year-old despite his poor form and hefty price tag.

They took to Twitter to express how puzzled they were:

After tast season someone was still willing to fork out 2 crore for Kedar Jadhav. 😀 #IPLAuction2021 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 18, 2021

SRH and CSK after that Kedar Jadhav trade:#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/TCSHh9fA1d — Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021

Kedar Jadhav to SRH. 2C

Bhajju Pa to KKR. 2C



Second time lucky for CSK's legends of the 2018 batch. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 18, 2021

My heartbeat skipped for a second when Auctioneer said Kedar Jadhav and cameraman showed CSK panel. — Shiv (@wtfShiv) February 18, 2021

SRH fans trolled CSK for playing Kedar Jadhav last season and SRH ended up buying him. #IPL2021 — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) February 18, 2021

SRH looked at other teams clownery in the whole auction and decided they'd do one themselves by getting Lord Kedar Jadhav 😭😭😭😭😭 — Debaroop 🔴⚪ (@debaroop_AFC2) February 18, 2021

One guy in Hyderabad decided to post Kedar Jadhav pull shots tonight. You know who

pic.twitter.com/EpDtqjxWRt — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) February 18, 2021

Vijay Shankar is a similar kind of player like Kedar Jadhav..just Jadhav bowls spin and Shankar bowls medium pace — Kill Bill Pandey (@ICT_SRHFAN) February 18, 2021

Orange cap 2021 fix for Kedar Jadhav 😎😎❤️ as he is playing for SRH , every one will get orange colour caps ! 🔥🔥😍😎😎😂 #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy — kaushik (@BeingUk7) February 18, 2021

Kedar Jadhav sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad at 2cr...



*Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad fans to the tram management after getting the out of form batsman at this prize : pic.twitter.com/vxehvrf7Yy — 𝘏𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘶 𝘚𝘦𝘵𝘩 (@tereMaalKaYaar) February 18, 2021

Kedar Jadhav had announced himself as Team India's next finisher following his sensational hundred against England in an ODI in Pune back in 2017. However, post his underwhelming performance in the 2019 World Cup, things had only gone downhill for the 35-year-old.

He had a disastrous 2020 IPL season with CSK, where he scored just 82 runs from 6 games and was subsequently released.

Although this purchase from SRH looks quite confusing, a bit of context would help one understand their thought process behind it.

The likes of Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma were among the youngsters who played in SRH's lower middle-order last season. The Hyderabad-based franchise certainly needed an experienced Indian batsman who had been there and done that.

They believe Kedar Jadhav is still good enough to be a vital player for them down the order. His off-spin will also provide skipper David Warner with an extra bowling option.

Thus, it will be interesting to see if Jadhav is able to redeem himself and silence his critics in the IPL 2021 season.