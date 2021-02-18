Twitterati roasts SRH for buying underperforming Kedar Jadav

Kedar Jadhav bagged a contract in two attempts at the IPL 2021 auction after he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his base price of ₹2 crore.
The 35-year-old went unsold when he went under the hammer for the first time. But he was later called back into the auction and SRH had no hesitation in snapping up the veteran.
Twitterati trolls SRH for buying Kedar Jadhav
A few eyebrows had already been raised when Kedar Jadhav set his base price to the maximum possible amount of ₹2 crore. Fans on Twitter were left baffled when they witnessed SRH bidding for the 35-year-old despite his poor form and hefty price tag.
They took to Twitter to express how puzzled they were:
Kedar Jadhav had announced himself as Team India's next finisher following his sensational hundred against England in an ODI in Pune back in 2017. However, post his underwhelming performance in the 2019 World Cup, things had only gone downhill for the 35-year-old.
He had a disastrous 2020 IPL season with CSK, where he scored just 82 runs from 6 games and was subsequently released.
Although this purchase from SRH looks quite confusing, a bit of context would help one understand their thought process behind it.
The likes of Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma were among the youngsters who played in SRH's lower middle-order last season. The Hyderabad-based franchise certainly needed an experienced Indian batsman who had been there and done that.
They believe Kedar Jadhav is still good enough to be a vital player for them down the order. His off-spin will also provide skipper David Warner with an extra bowling option.
Thus, it will be interesting to see if Jadhav is able to redeem himself and silence his critics in the IPL 2021 season.Published 18 Feb 2021, 22:43 IST