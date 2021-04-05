IPL 2021: 3 players who could be dropped from the Indian side if they don't perform well

The 2021 edition of the IPL could well be one of the most significant ones for many Indian cricketers to showcase their skills and talents on the big stage. The players have a lot at stake and will look to impress the selectors with their performances in the IPL.

With the ICC T20 World Cup set to be held later this year in India, the selectors will keep a check on the performances of the players in the IPL. While a lot of Indian players have cemented their place in the XI with solid accomplishments over the recent past, some of the slots in the squad are uncertain.

Here, we take a look at those players whose places are still uncertain and the upcoming IPL season will play a huge role in determining their selections for the forthcoming World Cup.

Kuldeep Yadav - He will have to impress the selectors again this IPL

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the most underperforming cricketers for the Indian team in the last few months. From being one of the mainstays in the Indian squad, he has gone down the pecking order and has looked like a shadow of himself.

He conceded a total of 152 runs in the 2 ODI's against England and also went wicketless. With Kuldeep Yadav in such bad form, his performances for KKR in the upcoming IPL season will have a major say in his future in the Indian team.

Prasidh Krishna - He will have to prove his worth on the big stage

Krishna will have to impress the selectors

Prasidh Krishna, the 25-year-old bowler from Karnataka, recently made his debut in the ODI series against England. After performing consistently on the domestic circuit, he was called-up to the Indian side and given the chance to play in all the 3 matches.

Despite starting the series on a high with a 4-wicket haul, his performances declined as the series progressed. He failed massively in the final ODI and gave away as many as 62 runs from just 7 overs. With several other bowlers waiting in the wings, there will be a close watch on Prasidh Krishna's performance in the upcoming IPL season.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Has gone down the pecking order

Chahal has gone down the pecking order

Apart from Kuldeep Yadav, his spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal has also lost his golden touch and is no longer a threat to the batsmen. Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't taken more than 2 wickets in a match since the start of 2021.

In the recently concluded series against England, he was hammered away for runs and his wicket-taking prowess no longer looked the same. With spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy back in contention, Yuzi Chahal's performances in the upcoming season will matter a lot.