"Unless you're MS Dhoni, it's only going to be one or two" - Tom Moody on DC pacer Mukesh Kumar's fantastic last over vs SRH in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar bowled a fabulous last over during the team's IPL 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, April 25.

With 13 runs required off six balls, Kumar was tasked with the responsibility of bowling the crucial final over. He did a brilliant job, nailing the yorkers to perfection to help his side secure a seven-run win while defending a 145-run target.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody lauded the seamer for his accurate bowing under pressure. He suggested that apart from MS Dhoni, it would be impossible for any other batter to hit those yorkers and low full tosses for a four or a six.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he explained:

"He [Mukesh Kumar] looks like someone that actually does execute it quite well and likes that pressure. It's not the first time we have seen him run in and nail that yorker. It is a hard ball to get right. Even as we saw in the last over, there was a very low full toss. Unless you're MS Dhoni, it's only going to be one or two."

It is worth mentioning that Mukesh Kumar was not a part of DC's starting XI. He was brought in as an impact player ahead of the second innings.

Moody also claimed that skipper David Warner would have guided the bowler during the all-important last over, adding:

"Very, very good last over. A simple plan, good execution, and you can guarantee David Warner would have been in his ear right from ball one and said, 'What are you bowling? Yorker every ball, I'll give the fields to support that. Back yourself and trust your yorker, it's your best ball.'"

After starting the season with five back-to-back losses, Delhi have bounced back by winning their last two encounters. However, they are still languishing at the bottom of the points table at the halfway mark.

"They are winning even though they haven't quite got all their pieces in place" - Tom Moody on DC's successive victories

Tom Moody further stated that while DC have still not come up with their best performance, they will heave a sigh of relief after securing two victories.

He highlighted that David Warner and Co. have the potential to stage a turnaround by getting more victories under their belt. Moody opined that DC will be a force to be reckoned with once their overseas players and top-order batters start firing.

The 57-year-old said:

"Delhi can walk away very, very satisfied with that because it wasn't anywhere close to a complete performance, and neither was their last win, but they are getting on the right side of the fence.

"They are winning even though they haven't quite got all their pieces in place. So there is an upside because once the overseas players start joining that party and the other top-order Indian players start coming to the party, they may get on a bit of a roll here."

DC and SRH are set to lock horns once again in match number 40 of IPL 2023. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

