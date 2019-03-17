×
Unlucky XI: A playing XI consisting of the most unlucky current Indian cricketers

Aryan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.22K   //    17 Mar 2019, 15:55 IST

Australia v India - T20
Australia v India - T20

Throughout the past decade, there have been some extremely unlucky players who have repeatedly been ignored despite stellar performances in the domestic circuit and the Indian A teams. Some of these players have been ignored by the selectors for no particular reason, while some of the players have missed out due to heavy competition in the side. Let's take a look at team India's current most unlucky XI. 

Top Order


Mayank Agarwal


England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Mayank Agarwal may consider himself the unlucky cricketer to have played for India in this current decade. After breaking numerous records during the 2017-2018 domestic season, where he scored over 2000 runs, he was expected to waltz into the team. But every time it looked as if he would get in, he always ended up being ignored. Mayank Agarwal finally made it into the Test team for the Australian tour where he performed commendably, but he is yet to get a look at limited overs cricket. This may be due to an exceptional top order but then the question arises why not fit him into the middle order. This is enough to merit him a place in this playing XI.


Ajinkya Rahane

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India
ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

Ajinkya Rahane is a classic case of too much competition for one slot and also the bias against players who struggle to play pace. Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Test team for a while now, but struggles to represent his country in ODIs. He has performed consistently in all the opportunities he has gotten, an example of which is the 6 consecutive ODI half-centuries that he scored between 2017 and 2018. However, he was dropped based on just 2 failures in South Africa which is absolutely unfair considering that he had performed in the 6 matches prior to that.

